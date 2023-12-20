Lyons host annual "Super Duper Food Pantry" Wednesday

TechCrunch

Israeli investment platform OurCrowd today announced that it now has $13 million in capital commitments for its $50 million Israel Resilience Fund, a fund the organization launched shortly after the Israel-Hamas war began to support startups that were impacted by the war or were developing solutions to Israel's immediate needs. OurCrowd plans to raise a total of $50 million for the fund, which doesn't charge management fees nor carried interest.