Lyons murder trial set to begin April 19

Apr. 12—ABERDEEN — A murder trial is set to begin with jury selection April 19 in Monroe County Circuit Court in the State of Mississippi versus Bryan Lyons. Lyons is accused of murdering Teresa Ewing in 2013.

Ewing was last seen by family members Aug. 25 that year, and her remains were discovered 19 days later in a wooden area alongside Peacock Alley.

Lyons was charged and indicted by the grand jury of first-degree murder in 2016.

Judge Michael P. Mills Jr. will preside over the case, and Lyons is being represented by Monroe County felony public defender Chris Bauer.