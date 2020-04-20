Lyons Wealth Award Winning Tactical Investment Strategy Avoids the Effects of Market Crash

WINTER PARK, Fla., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In mid-February 2020, the Dow Jones Industrial Average reached nearly 30,000 points, the highest level in its more than 100-year history. At the same time, the severity and impact of Covid-19 began to surface. Within a week of hitting an all-time high, the DJIA began to plummet. So far, the index has lost over 35% top to bottom of its value in this decline. In addition to the DJIA falling, the S&P 500 dropped a whopping 11% in March, on pace for its worst month since 2008. With a recession predicted to follow, investors are looking for solutions to avoid risk and financial loss.

With their award-winning Lyons Tactical Allocation Portfolio, Lyons Wealth Management was able to side step the market crash altogether. Their Tactical Investment strategy was created to attempt to avoid significant market downturns similar to the one we are facing now. The graphs featured on the link below show Lyon Wealth's Tactical Allocation Portfolio over the last few months as the market began to steeply decline. As you can see, as the market declined, Lyons Tactical Allocation portfolio remained positive.

https://bit.ly/2VHYNjV

Lyons Wealth Tactical Allocation Portfolio, A Different Approach to Tactical Investing

Lyons Wealth applies a unique approach to tactical investing providing defense against marketing downturns. Using their Tactical Investment Strategy, they focus on defense first, then offense next to create a safety net for their investors.

They have a strategic plan for downside protection, called Quantitative Risk Indicator (QRI), to identify periods of heightened equity market risk with a goal of minimizing exposure to market declines.

Award Winning Portfolio Managers

Lyons Wealth Management Tactical Allocation Strategy has remained ranked #1 for rolling 3-5-year periods for 15 quarters. During these times, their strategy showed a 7.5% - 11.9% annual return. With the use of innovative, forward thinking investment strategies, Lyons Wealth Management has created an approach that they believe will protect investors during market downturns.

About Lyons Wealth Management, LLC

Lyons Wealth Management, LLC is a registered investment advisor based in Winter Park, Florida that serves as an asset manager and sub-advisor to a broad range of clients and investment professionals. The firm offers its investment strategies through managed accounts and mutual funds. Lyons Wealth seeks to innovate forward-thinking investment strategies that address the needs of the ever-changing investment environment.

To speak one-on-one with one of our portfolio managers about our Tactical Investment Strategy please reach out to us at (877) 951-8710 or info@lyonswealth.com.

