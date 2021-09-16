Lyra McKee: Two men charged with journalist’s murder

McKee's death helped kick-start political talks in Stormont - GETTY IMAGES

Two men have been charged with the murder of Belfast journalist Lyra McKee.

The 29-year-old was shot dead during rioting in Londonderry in April 2019.

The men, aged 21 and 33 years, have also been charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life, riot, possession of petrol bombs, throwing petrol bombs and arson.

Another man, Paul McIntyre, 52, from Kinnego Park in Derry, was charged with Ms McKee's murder last year.

McKee's death shocked Northern Ireland - PA

McKee's death helped kick-start political talks leading to the resumption of Stormont powersharing in 2020.

Then Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, President Michael D Higgins and then-prime minister Theresa May attended the funeral of the talented writer in Belfast and heard a priest urge compromise among elected representatives.