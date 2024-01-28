The Lyric Theater reaches 90% of capital campaign goal, plans summer opening

Lyric Theater reached 90% of its capital campaign fundraising goal to renovate the Wayne County theater as an independent cinema and live event space.

The news triggered the distribution of an $80,000 challenge grant from the Stanley C. Gault Philanthropic Leadership Fund that was awarded in May 2021, but could not be received until the fundraising campaign was within 10% of completion. To date, $2.5 million of the $2.75 million goal has been reached, according to a news release.

The Gault funds, in addition to a grant from the Donald and Alice Noble Foundation, were held back to challenge others to join in supporting this project.

“It’s a wonderful community effort. An awful lot of people have put a lot of time and money into this theater,” said David Noble, president of the Noble Foundation. “That’s what makes Wooster so special. People step up.”

The $2.5 million received includes more than 230 gifts coming from donors in Wayne County, across North Central Ohio and as far away as Indiana, Texas, Illinois, Georgia, Michigan, Florida, California, North Carolina, Washington, Colorado, Iowa and Washington, D.C.

The Lyric Theater in Wooster has reached 90% of its capital campaign goal to renovate the Wooster facility. The plan is to have the theater open this summer.

Opportunity remains to retain naming rights to seats, booths, tables, one of three theaters

The fundraising effort involves a popular opportunity to buy naming rights to seats, booths, tables, and sofa sets. Local supporters of the project and people with strong ties to the community have been generous.

The Wooster High School graduating class of 1971 reunited to make a $20,000 donation and name a booth. Only a handful of these opportunities remain. Additional chances to leave a bigger mark on the project are still available, including naming rights to one of the three theaters.

The vision of The Lyric Theater is to entice people out of their homes to come together to share the enjoyment of films, live music, comedy, arts performances and community events.

“We want the new Lyric to be a place for everyone, with a range of programming that can bring people together around movies and events,” said Gregory Shaya, president of the Downtown Arts Theater, Inc., the nonprofit organization doing business as The Lyric.

Intensive research went into design, equipment, concessions

Realizing they face a tremendous challenge, the board has continuously sought the counsel of experts in the industry. They visited independent theaters across the country to discuss theater design, programming models, projectors, screens, audio equipment, business planning, seats, concessions and more.

Among the many theaters that have provided advice and inspiration are the Kan-Kan Cinema in Indianapolis, Indiana, the Nightlight in Akron, West Shore Theatre in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, the Lindsay Theater and Cultural Center in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, and The Garden Theater, in Frankfort, Michigan.

“From the beginning, I was impressed by the depth of support this project has attracted,” said Jeremy Thomas, managing director of The Lyric, who started in the position Oct. 1 after 26 years working for Cinemark theatres in Northeast Ohio. “I continue to meet people who offer their support, many hoping to collaborate through unique programming, including locally made films, live music, comedy, art, and much more.”

The project was launched in 2019 when a small group of movie lovers came together to form a nonprofit with a goal to renovate and reopen the empty theater in downtown Wooster. Local philanthropists put up the funds to purchase the building.

In addition to the challenge grants from the Gault Fund and the Noble Foundation, the project received a $500,000 Cultural Facilities Grant from the State of Ohio and support from a wide group of individuals, foundations and businesses.

Construction on the project is scheduled to begin when fundraising is complete, with plans to open to the public this summer.

For more information, contact Thomas at director@lyricwooster.org, or visit: www.lyricwooster.org.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: The Lyric Theater in Wooster reaches 90% of capital campaign goal