Lytle Creek Earthquake jolts High Desert

An earthquake in the Lytle Creek area jolted Southern California, including the High Desert.

The 4.2 magnitude “Lytle Creek Earthquake” struck at 10:55 a.m. Friday northwest of Lytle Creek, the United States Geological Survey reported.

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones took to X to report the earthquake was centered in the Cajon Pass and along two fault lines. Jones said today’s earthquake occurred where “the San Andreas and San Jacinto faults come together. In 1970, there was a M5.2 with a M4.0 foreshock in close to the same location.”

The San Bernardino County Fire Department and other agencies reported no damage or calls for service related to the earthquake.

The M4.4 that just occurred in SoCal is near Lytle Creek in Cajon Pass, where the San Andreas and San Jacinto faults come together. In 1970, there was a M5.2 with a M4.0 foreshock in close to the same location — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) January 5, 2024

The earthquake was felt from the Antelope Valley to San Diego County, throughout Southern California, and as far east as the Coachella Valley, the USGS map indicated.

Several High Desert residents reported the earthquake felt like a strong, brief jolt.

Sandy Hearn, of Victorville, said she was in bed when the earthquake struck.

"I was laying there reading a book when it felt like someone kicked the bed hard," Hearn, 67, told the Daily Press. "I also heard the walls rattle. It only lasted about two seconds."

New Year’s Day earthquake

Friday’s earthquake came after a magnitude 4.1 earthquake shook parts of Southern California on New Year’s Day.

The Jan. 1 earthquake occurred at 8:27 a.m. and was centered about 10 miles southwest of San Pedro in the Pacific Ocean.

The earthquake was felt by residents in Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura counties, the USGS stated.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

