‘I’m 30 with no proper qualifications – and a seven-figure bank balance’

School felt like a chore for Edward Johnson, but he pursued other interests in his free time.

He started teaching himself programming at the age of nine, thanks to a wide variety of learning materials available online.

By the time he was 17, he had two years of freelance work experience in web development.

“I was kind of going, ‘I’m really interested in technology and digital’, and I wasn’t really sure that there was a degree that would suit me,” he says. “I was just really keen to get out into the working world.

“One evening of school I just tweeted the CEO of a digital marketing agency and said, ‘Do you have any jobs or internships?’” he says.

“That was when Twitter was in its infancy. I don’t think anyone ever really tried that before.”

To his surprise, he got a reply which led to a job. Now he’s 30 and has just sold a company he started a few years ago.

With a seven-figure bank balance and no student loans, his unlikely move to drop out of school midway through his A-levels has paid off.

The CEO responded by inviting him to come along for a meeting and a cup of coffee. “I didn’t let him know I was 17,” Johnson says. The two years he had spent creating websites for acquaintances and small businesses helped bulk out his CV.

He asked him what his salary expectations were and Johnson picked a number based on information he could find online about post-grad salaries.

Johnson left Oxfordshire behind and moved to London to take the job, where he has remained ever since.

He spent a year with the company and then moved on to another technology company, which was later acquired by Oracle, to keep building his experience.

“I hopped about a bit with jobs,” he says. “The longest job on my CV was about 12 months.

“In the tech sector it was seen as acceptable, and probably more so now, to job hop a bit and see what you enjoy. It was during those jobs that I was always keen to start my own tech company.”

He worked for Oracle for a year, for property website Zoopla for the best part of a year, and then moved into into the start-up space.

Before he started his own company in 2018, he was head of digital at a company called ValueMyStuff, which provides expert valuations and had been on Dragon’s Den.

It was then that he got the idea for his company PushFar, a career progression and professional mentoring software platform, which he sold to a private equity firm called ScaleUp Capital this summer.

Johnson says he looks at depth of experience when hiring people - Rii Schroer

‘Experience counts more than a degree’

“Experience has always accounted for more than a degree in the tech sector,” Johnson says. “In a lot of sectors that applies too.

“Certainly when we’re hiring people at PushFar – because I’m still the CEO but no longer the owner – I never look at a degree really, I look at experience. If you can gain experience, in any way, shape, or form, do that.”

He says it also pays to put yourself out there. “If you don’t ask, you won’t get,” he says. “People probably thought I was mad to ask you to tweet the CEO and ask for a job.

“But actually, no one had tried it, and why not? I had nothing to lose and everything to gain.

“At that age, at the age of 17 or 18, you do have everything to gain. I always thought, ‘what’s the worst case scenario of asking a question, and what’s the best case?’

“The best almost always outweighs the worst. The worst response is nothing or ‘no, sorry’ but the best response is the job.”

Johnson says he is “amazed” at how many people will apply for a job and not follow up with an email or LinkedIn message.

“That counts,” he says. “More people have cottoned on to that and are doing that now, but it does make a difference.

“It does ensure people stand out, whether that’s in the process of trying to get an interview, or if you’ve secured an interview beforehand sending a message saying, ‘Is there anything I can prepare for the interview? Really looking forward to meeting you.’

“I think that immediately stands out as well.”

Johnson says he had a science teacher in junior school who was really interested in web design and showed him a few things, but most of what he learned about programming he picked up online.

When he was around 13, he started doing web programming video tutorials on YouTube, which amassed millions of views over the years.

As a teen he started asking around and realised that a lot of people did not know how to build websites and needed help, which he offered and started getting paid.

“I didn’t know what to charge or anything, but it was experience and I enjoyed doing it,” he says.

“Some of the websites I designed were probably pretty terrible but they were websites. It’s better than not having a website. That’s the experience that helped me get my first job.”

‘We worked evenings and weekends to start our company’

For young people who want to start their own businesses, finding people you want to work with can be vital. Johnson co-founded his current company with someone he had worked with throughout the years on various projects.

“It really was an idea that we had,” he says. “We tested it by contacting loads of people and saying, ‘Is this the sort of thing that might be of interest to you?’

“We did as much as we could without funding, so we still had our day jobs and just thought, ‘Let’s build as much as we can without fundraising’.

“The mindset of a lot of start-ups now is it’s all about getting to that next level of fundraising and investment.

“Actually, if you can get further along with less investment, by working early in the morning, late in the evening, and on weekends, which we were absolutely doing for the first year or two, then you retain more of a share of your business and you can prove it’s working before risking investors’ money.”

They then raised seed investments of £100,000 initially by networking and pitching the company at start-up events. Once they had secured investors they introduced them to others which helped build the funding.

They raised around £300,000 in the second funding round, became profitable early on, and grew the business from there.

‘You can teach yourself skills you need online’

What’s his advice for teenagers today? “Think about alternatives to university,” he says.

“It can be easy, when you’re in a school environment, to get sucked into the idea that everybody goes to university, but that’s definitely not the case.

“Look around at other options and other alternatives. It may be that university is the best bet but it may well be and probably is the case that it’s not.”

He recommends that young people network and talk to people who work in the fields they are interested in so they can understand what skills are important.

There are plenty of YouTube tutorials, online courses, online forums and other resources that can help you develop them, he says.

Johnson also advises looking at what jobs are available in the sector and what the job requirements are. In some sectors, many don’t require a degree and don’t make reference to a qualification, so going to university could be a poor use of money.

“There’s an element of confidence, or at least ‘fake it ‘til you make it’ confidence, which helps,” he continues.

“But I think it’s also a keenness to be involved in the company, being interested in the company that you’re talking to and showing them that you’re willing to learn.

“One way to do that is to say, ‘Look, these are the skills that I’ve learned, that I’ve taught myself. I didn’t go to university, I taught myself because I really care and I really want that’.

“It sells itself.”

