‘I’m 38 and don’t have an Isa – how should I invest £24,000?’

Rachel Mortimer
·6 min read
Laura Bloxham
Laura Bloxham - Chris Watt Photography

Would you like a Telegraph Money Makeover? Apply here or through the form at the bottom of the page .

Building an investment portfolio as a novice is a daunting task at the best of times. But against a backdrop of double-digit inflation, geo-political tensions and the worst cost of living crisis in a generation, investing is a minefield for first-timers.

But for those willing to take the plunge and weather any headwinds, returns can be promising. The FTSE 100, Britain's blue-chip index, rebounded from a rocky 2022 and surged to an all-time high last month.

Laura Bloxham, 38, is yet to make her debut on the stock market, having invested instead in her Edinburgh home. But after a career change last year, from lawyer to interior designer, she is keen to make her money work harder on the global stage.

Ms Bloxham said: “While I love my new job, it is currently far less lucrative than my previous career.

“I have no experience of investing, but feel I should be making some of my cash savings work harder for me.”

She plans to make an initial investment from her £24,000 cash pot, which she has saved into alongside a workplace pension, but is hesitant about where to begin. “I’ve never tried it out of a fear of losing money, so I’m keen to understand how much risk I should be taking,” she added.

Laura Bloxham
Laura Bloxham - Chris Watt Photography

Ms Bloxham must also prepare for a significant increase in her outgoings next year. She currently pays £700 a month towards her mortgage, which is fixed at a rate of 1.14pc until February 2024.

When this expires, she will need to find a new deal in a very different mortgage market. Interest rates have soared amid rampant inflation and a turbulent economy, adding hundreds of pounds to the monthly bills of borrowers who remortgaged in the past year.

Rates have steadily fallen in recent months, but the average two-year fix remains double what it was a year ago – 5.32pc compared with 2.44pc in February 2022, according to analyst Moneyfacts.

Ms Bloxham rents out a spare room in her property on a short-term basis, but keeps her annual earnings under the £7,500 tax-free threshold allowed under the The Rent a Room Scheme.

She added: “I’d appreciate some advice on whether to consider downsizing and reduce my mortgage or ride the higher interest rates for a couple of years while utilising my savings.”

Alex Hatfield, chartered financial planner at The Private Office

Ms Bloxham should first make sure she sets aside money for contingencies, so she doesn’t have to access investments at the wrong time. Last year was a lesson for many who failed to do this, as nearly everything fell in value.

Premium Bonds with NS&I would make sense, as the annual prize fund rate is 3.3pc, and any prizes are tax-free, so it’s very competitive if you win prizes equating to this rate.

Ms Bloxham could consider adding to her workplace pension with 20pc income tax relief on each contribution, but this ties money into a pension until at least her 55th birthday.

An alternative is a Lifetime Isa which can be set up by anyone aged 18-39, but the deposit amount is capped at £4,000 a year. The Government gives a bonus of 25pc on what you put in which Ms Bloxham will keep if she doesn’t take funds out before age 60.

If that’s too far away, she could consider a standard stocks and shares Isa which provides no Government bonus, but is still tax-free.

Vanguard’s LifeStrategy range allows the selection of funds with different levels of risk. Each fund has a different mix of shares and bonds and is hugely diversified, spread over 6,000 individual companies and bonds, from across the world. The more risk Ms Bloxham is prepared to take, then generally the more shares should be held.

This is a core “close your eyes and leave it be” fund for a first-time investor. For a more cautious approach, we also like Ruffer’s Diversified Return fund for. Unlike Vanguard's funds, this is actively managed, and invests in a range of assets and uses derivatives [essentially insurance contracts] for extra protection. Ms Bloxham shouldn’t expect to get all of the upside when markets do well, and similarly not all of the downside when they don’t.

Finally Schroder’s Global Sustainable Value Equity fund might suit any interest Ms Bloxham has for investing in a more sustainable way. It’s not a typical ESG fund as it adopts a more diversified approach than most, while being solely invested in shares, with emphasis on financial and communication companies as well as technology.

Raymond Boulger, senior mortgage technical manager at John Charcol

In addition to increased interest rates, Ms Bloxham has the additional challenge, because of a career change, of a lower income than when her mortgage started. Therefore, considering her options well before her current deal ends gives her time to prepare for whatever she decides to do.

The balance remaining on her mortgage in February 2024 when the fixed rate ends will be about £211,000. Expectations are that mortgage rates will be a little lower in a year’s time but there are no guarantees.

However, based on current rates of around 4pc the monthly cost of a £211,000 mortgage over the remaining 30-year term would be £1,007 per month – just over £300 a month more than her current payment.

The Rent a Room Scheme allows tax-free annual earnings up £7,500 from letting out furnished accommodation in your own home – but most lenders ignore rental income when it comes to remortgaging.

Although the financial regulator allows lenders to relax normal affordability rules for remortgages of the same value, it is unlikely Ms Bloxham would find a lender prepared to offer the high income multiple she would need to remortgage, even if the lettings income was taken into account.

However, as she would not need to pass an affordability test if she takes a new deal with her current lender, known as a product transfer, this option would allow her to stay in her current home.

If Ms Bloxham downsizes, much of the benefit of lower mortgage payments would be lost from no longer having the extra tax-free income from letting a room. Even at next year’s higher mortgage payments the letting income is likely to cover around half her mortgage.

If Ms Bloxham decides to move, a sizable chunk of her savings would be eaten up in moving costs, but if she stays put she could draw on her savings to subsidise her living costs.

Would you like a Telegraph Money Makeover? Here’s how to apply.

