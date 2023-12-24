‘I’m 51 and earn £30,000. This is what I spent on my family this Christmas’

Email money@telegraph.co.uk if you would like to take part in How I Spend My Money. All our writers are genuine but anonymous

I am a 51-year-old earning nearly £30,000 a year, working at a school for deaf children.

My husband works in financial services, and I originally trained as an accountant before leaving to have children.

I returned to work full-time this year after more than a decade of doing part-time work and volunteer roles. I saved up my holiday to take in December.

We are financially comfortable, with no mortgage on our house, having paid it off with a redundancy package my husband received approximately nine years ago.

I have three children, ranging in age from 16 to 22, and they will all be home for Christmas this year.

Last year, my eldest daughter was working from home on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but this time she’s got the time off work to join us properly.

We usually celebrate on the day itself with my parents, bringing our number to seven. Before she died on Christmas Day a few years ago, my mother-in-law would also join us. The period always stirs up some emotions, but it also means we get to remember her at a lovely time of the year.

I like to make most of what we eat, aided by my middle daughter, who is a keen baker. This means a lot of preparation, but over the years I’ve found some tricks that work well.

We love the Nigella Christmas Ham, which you cook in Coca-Cola, and we eat that for a light dinner on Christmas Eve.

My husband always says that he could do without presents, a sentiment he then never lives up to, as he is always the person who buys the most. I try to spend the same on each of our children, and it is typically in the range of £80-£100 each.

All three, even the financially independent 22-year-old, still have stockings on Christmas Day, filled with toiletries and books. It’s likely to be a while until we have really small children for Christmas again, so they still get all the attention!

Vital Statistics:

Age: 51

Salary: £29,640 (and my husband contributes financially to the household as well)

Mortgage: None

Council tax: £313

Other bills (including dog worming tablets): £318

Cleaners (two, once a week, for 90 minutes): £369

Children: 3

Day 1

I am working today, so I head for a swim beforehand. I have a membership at a country club pool, so this works out at about £5 per trip. I usually get a coffee, and today is no exception (£2.50).

I put £20 on my lunch card at work. I usually get a school lunch (£2 a day) because it gives me a chance to eat with the students. This is often my only real contact with them, and it helps me to keep in mind the link between what I do and how it affects them.

I buy meatballs, lactose-free milk, dairy-free custard and bananas at Sainsbury’s on my way home (£16.55) and then spend £52.20 to book ice-skating for when I go to London to see my eldest daughter.

I have a scout online for some Christmas presents, and spend £44 at the Cambridge Cheese Company on Cidre Breton for my father for Christmas. He’s very picky with his cider, and we found one he liked a few years ago – but it’s a pain to get hold of.

Total: £135.25

Day 2

Another work day. I line up a Waitrose home delivery for later in the week (£122.14), which I am in charge of organising – mainly because my husband hates computers and mobile phones.

If I am lucky, it will be unpacked for me by the time I get home from work. Before Christmas, I am usually pretty good at nabbing one of the coveted last-minute delivery slots, and that will all arrive in time, so this is just the typical weekly top-up.

My children are big readers, and as a former librarian, I always give them books for Christmas, so I spend £34.98 online at Waterstones.

Total: £157.12

Day 3

After a long day at work, I head to Sainsbury’s for some essentials, including toothpaste, deodorant and mincemeat to make mince pies with.

I have to buy the mince, rather than make it, because my workplace is nut-free and my homemade stuff has nuts in. But I don’t want to miss out on the chance to bake for the students, so this felt like a sensible solution (£10.50).

Another day closer to December 25 means more Christmas shopping. This time, it’s on Land End’s website, for some clothes for my family. I spent £117.95.

Total: £128.45

Day 4

I have a bit of a duvet day today – and spend nothing. Proof that it does occasionally happen.

Total: £0

Day 5

I go out with my younger daughter for lunch, paying £3.50 for parking. I spent £18.10 on food. She’s a big foodie, so we have a list of favourites near where we live and often try new places.

We are having fajitas for dinner, so we get avocado, sour cream and tortillas to go with it from the Co-op (£5.65).

I have to restock on Christmas cards because my husband had used all the ones I had already bought. He must be one of the only people left who likes to send a round robin letter, although we still get some from his friends every year. I also picked up some bread and mince pies (£12.36).

Total: £39.61

Day 6

I bought a £139.90 return train ticket to London to visit my daughter. Train tickets are ridiculous, but I did buy this one later than usual.

I spent £1.90 on parking before going into the pharmacy for some eye drops and moisturiser (£13.98). I got a coffee with my younger daughter (£6.90). She can’t drink dairy, and the good thing about this cafe is that you can see them making it, which makes her much less worried about whether they are using the right kind of milk.

We headed to Waitrose to get marzipan fruit for my father. He loves marzipan but hates Christmas cake, so my mother eats the fruit cake and he eats the icing.

We also get cereal bars, cereal and ice cream, including Viennetta, which in our household has always been the substitute for Christmas pudding. It comes to £26.90.

Total: £189.58

Day 7

I’m heading to London to see my eldest daughter before Christmas. The first train is delayed and then packed, and an announcement says people who can should get the next one. I am not in any hurry, so that’s what I do.

Once I get to the capital, I head to my hotel (£113 for one night) to drop off my bag. It’s too early to check in, so I decide to go to the National Portrait Gallery, seeing as it has just reopened. I grab an Itsu on the way (£8.44) as I feel like something light.

Having a look around the gift shop, I see a fridge magnet that would be perfect for my mother, who is a big art lover. We’ve been struggling to buy her presents that aren’t earrings, so it is a win to get something different (£5).

I settle down in the cafe with a cup of tea (£3.80) to wait for my daughter, who arrives in her typical fluster. She gets a coffee, which she pays for herself, and then we walk down towards Piccadilly Circus for a look at the Christmas lights.

We go to Cote for dinner (£45.82), and we talk about the fact that they only accept card payments. We head to a nearby ice cream place, which we’ve been to lots of times (£11.90) and then go to Somerset House, for ice skating, which I had booked in advance. I only fall over once.

The Transport for London charge comes through later that evening (£8.10).

Total: £196.06

Weekly total: £846.07

As told to Madeleine Ross.

