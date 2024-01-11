‘I’m 78 and still skiing – this is how I keep fit and limber’

Just thinking of Ventina makes me feel happy. It’s a long run that begins in Zermatt in Switzerland and crosses the border and goes down to Cervinia in Italy. There is this point, after the Swiss border when you turn a corner and come to a wide easy piste and in lovely conditions you glide along at 40mph doing S curves in a nice wavy line and it makes you feel that you can ski. Really ski.

I am not sporty. At school, I perfected the technique of walking around with papers under my arm and looking like I was doing something so I could escape PE. I don’t support any teams. I am just not interested. A good book is more fun.

How have I come to ski for several weeks each winter for most of my adult life? Life is a series of chances. And chance has its part to play in a near 55-year love of skiing. In the late 1960s, I worked in the computing department at Rolls-Royce in Derby. After a year or so they moved me to Glasgow. One of the staff members there was tasked with welcoming me and as secretary of the Glasgow Ski Club she took me to their weekly socials.

A chance encounter with a Glaswegian colleague led taylor to begin skiing in his twenties - Tony Buckingham

I’m 78 now. I was in my early twenties then, back in 1968 or 1969. At first, it was just a way of passing time, we’d go for drinks, and I was new in the city and appreciated this friendly bunch. My whole ski career is a result of them being such nice, friendly people. When it came to New Year when they went on the ski trips, I said, “I’m not coming” and they all said, “Oh, you are”.

So I did, to Glenshee, in the Cairngorms. It was hideous, thick fog and a howling gale. Being a Yorkshire man, however, I wanted to get some value from the clobber I’d bought to do this strange activity and so I went on the next one, to Aviemore this time. It was challenging, primitive. There was a chairlift and three tow lifts. I used to describe it as learning how to ice skate over heather and rocks. It was fun, though.

Learning how to ski properly was crucial

From then on I skied regularly with the Scots lot. We went abroad for an annual trip to the Alps, but I was not that good. Helpful people taught us the basics of the snowplough, then how to ski parallel. I could get around well enough but everyone else was better than me.

If I’d stayed at that cobbled-together style, I would not be skiing any more. On a trip to Austria with the Glasgow lot in 1970, I met the rep for the Ski Club of Great Britain (SCGB) in a bar. I joined and through them I learned that if you are going to be safe, happy and relaxed at skiing you need to learn how to do it properly. Joining the SCGB upped my grade and I was always well-matched with a group. I’d go away with them many times over the following decades.

In my thirties, I started walking. Every other Sunday, hiking 16-18 miles in the summer, sometimes longer, but the skiing fell by the wayside. I was always recruited into firms where the bookkeeping was a shambles and I spent the entire ski season sorting end-of-year accounts.

Racing in my forties

By my 40th birthday, I had started skiing again because I was working for businesses with rather more ordered books. My skiing might have stagnated, if it wasn’t for a chance meeting with a British woman who introduced me to [the former Austrian Olympic skier] Heini Messner’s racing camps. His method included filming our technique, or what he called, “video nasties”. In the evening we would sit to watch this person wearing your anorak and you’d think, “That’s not me, I don’t ski like that”.

I didn’t realise how much those camps taught me until the following winter when I was on an outing with the ski club. The group leaders always had a nickname for who you were and how they skied. One doctor was known as rigormortis on skis. I never knew my nickname until I was out one day and an instructor said, “Philip, you’re no longer ‘the upright accountant’.”

Ski racing camps helped Taylor finesse his technique - Tony Buckingham

This is when I started skiing seriously. In 1985, I joined Down Hill Only, the near 100-year-old English ski club in Wengen and started racing. It was also the time when I started taking all my nieces skiing. Today, I take my nieces and their kids too. They all ski better than me because it’s best to start young. But you can take up skiing in later life, I knew a Yorkshireman who started in his 50s and he skied reasonably well. He was a bit stiff, like a wooden soldier, but he was fit and got himself a lot of instruction.

How I stay in shape for skiing

I know I have to keep fit and limber because if you’re not, you’re going to find it much harder. For that, I walk regularly in the summer. A nice walk in the Dales, up to ten miles at a steady pace, three to four mph. The last mile can hurt. I don’t do any other type of exercise. I’m not into gyms. I don’t do any of these preparatory exercises at home or have machines in the garage. I just get my walking boots on.

Walking regularly in the summer helps Taylor stay fit and limber for winter skiing - Tony Buckingham

When I get to the slopes, I don’t do much but I do walk uphill a bit to warm the muscles. You need to be very careful on the first run of the day. If I feel stiff because I’ve been in a cramped chair lift in a cold wind I might do some exercises before I set off, stretching the back of the legs and running on the spot.

I try to ski in places that are safe and in good conditions. When skiing it is good to have space around you. Never go at half term when it is crowded, expensive and there are too many rubbish skiers. I refuse to take the children at half term.

I don’t bother with a special diet, but safety is important

Whether I have a good breakfast depends on the hotel. If I missed breakfast it wouldn’t bother me. Thoughts about blood sugar levels didn’t exist when I was young. I was born in war time, with no sweets or fizzy drinks. I prefer a long morning and a short afternoon and nice ride home with a good lunch in between. There are a lot of good restaurants in the Alps. Sometimes I have a beer, or a glass or two of wine, it depends what the wine list is like. I’ll drink no more than half a litre, or two large glasses.

I always take an interest in the new kit and ideas about skiing, and if I consider it worthwhile I will embrace it. One of the big changes in skiing recently has been the rise of helmets, and I’ve worn one since Val Thorens in around 2008 when the group leader said, “There are 6,000 Spaniards in the village and only six pistes open so everyone must wear a helmet.”

Technically, everything has changed. The first time I skied in boots with buckles rather than laces, I had wooden skis, and wore a quilted Moncler jacket with a cotton exterior, which was very effective at soaking up rain so I wore a cagoule over the top.

'I prefer a long morning and a short afternoon and nice ride home with a good lunch in between', writes Taylor

There was a horrible period in the early 1970s when the fashion was for kit to be shiny. So shiny it was dangerous; people were falling over and then sliding around on these dreadful shiny anoraks that were like bin bags, or tea trays, like a toboggan with no brake.

These days, for really wet cold weather I use the Finnish brand, Halti, you don’t even need extra layers underneath, even when it’s -23. I get new kit when it’s needed. I wish I had discovered boots that really do fit earlier on. There’s this tiny Austrian firm from Langen on the west side of St Anton, their boots are adjusted to fit from a last of each foot. That was life-changing.

Skiing is not a solitary sport. You meet a lot of interesting people, you’re out in the open, you’ve succeeded at doing something properly, something that is not instinctive. These days I concentrate on style. I don’t do nasty difficult things any more, like attempting couloirs. As I know several people still skiing and even racing in their nineties, I fully expect to continue for a few more years. Skiing into your nineties shouldn’t be a problem.

As told to Kate Spicer

