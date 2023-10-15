I’m amused by these big city mayors bemoaning the border crisis | Opinion

Border crisis

I read with amusement about mayors and governors of large northern and western cities lamenting the crisis created by the arrival of a few thousand undocumented immigrants in their cities. They say they are not prepared, have no facilities and can’t afford the cost. They are demanding the president — a member of their own party — do something to stop the influx.

Where were they while hundreds of thousands were crossing the southern U.S. border? Were border states not overwhelmed by the expense, lack of shelter and adequate financial and human support from the government? The president is now building a wall because he said he was told he had to. Why now and not two years ago?

Tom Little, Charlotte

Immigration

Republicans say terrorists, murderers and drugs are coming across the border, but they haven’t done much about it, even though they controlled Congress for eight years — six with Obama and two under Trump .

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Only Congress can write laws. The border needs more border agents and money but has not received enough. Why haven’t Republicans at least addressed that?

Immigration is about human rights, and not doing anything to solve the problem hurts migrants, but it hurts American more.

Buddy Lemmons, Charlotte

Trump on Israel

For anyone who would want Donald Trump as our president please listen to his speech about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu letting us down and Hezbollah being so “smart” in this time of crisis for Israel. Hamas and any other terrorist group surely knows that Israel will retaliate — no matter what the United States thinks.

Elizabeth R. Warren, Charlotte

Dems disappoint

On Oct. 4 when the gavel sounded, 208 members of my party, the Democratic Party, had voted to vacate the position of speaker of the House, the third most influential position in our government. The reasons they gave for putting their party ahead of the best interests of our country were petty political grievances. Our choice of members of Congress is suspect.

Thomas Welchel, Charlotte

Abortion in NC

Regarding “NC abortions decline sharply after new law takes effect,” (Oct. 12):

I am deeply saddened at how backward our state has become in restricting a woman’s right to make decisions concerning her own body. The problem is not the abortions. It’s the lack of support from our ultra-conservative state government, which does not provide enough programs and funding for children. It has been an ongoing fight to expand Medicaid, provide child care subsidies so single parents can work, and to increase monthly food supplements. Conservatives don’t want women to end pregnancies, yet they do too little to help raise children.

Jennie Davis, Concord

Promoting trust

Regarding “NC Treasurer opposes GOP lawmakers’ public records exemption,” (Oct. 12):

State Treasurer Dale Folwell is making a responsible decision in opposing members of his party on the public records exemption. It is rare indeed to see an elected Republican voice support for laws that promote trust in governing. At the local and national level in the GOP there is a lack of leadership that stands up for laws that promote trust in governing. A few GOP members have stood up and promoted responsible decisions, but they have been ostracized by their peers. Eventually citizens will have to decide through their vote whether they want honesty in government or not.

Edward “Ed” L. Terrell, Charlotte

Let’s talk debt

The lack of meaningful conversation regarding government deficit spending and the total debt is unfathomable. We spend an exorbitant amount of time debating other subjects like the effects of greenhouse gases, but very little time discussing our government‘s egregious spending. Is there really a need for rudimentary articles like “Why Americans are concerned about the budget deficit — again?” (Oct. 4). Does this younger generation not understand that each and every taxpayer is on the hook for $99,674.

Mike Howard, Waxhaw