‘I’m angry they took my firstborn’: Sanford mom speaks at vigil for murdered teen

Family and friends are remembering a teenager murdered last weekend in Sanford.

Investigators said 16-year-old Jamarcus Parker was shot and killed right in front of his home at the Stratford Point Apartments just before 6 p.m. last Sunday.

Loved ones held a vigil and balloon release at Fort Mellon Park Saturday in his honor. His mom, Jamecia Parker, said he was coming back from playing football with his cousin and little brother when the shooting happened. She remembers him as a loving and ambitious boy.

“Now, I will never get to see him off to college, or to his prom,” said Jamecia Parker. “I would never get to see him grow into the man I was raising him to be. I only got to see 16 years.”

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Read: Sanford police arrest 3rd suspect in ‘cold-blooded’ fatal shooting of 16-year-old boy

Three people are in custody for the deadly shooting. Eighteen-year-old Angel Diaz is being charged as an accessory, joining his two alleged accomplices, teens Jackie Irving Junior and Princeton Postell face pre-meditated murder charges.

The teen’s mom said the way she sees it, justice would be life in prison.

Read: Police identify teen shot and killed at Sanford apartment complex

“They shouldn’t come out,” said Jamecia Parker. “Justice is they shouldn’t be able to be 16 years old, 17, and be able to walk out when they’re 40. That’s not enough for me.”

Parker’s mom also passed around a football for everyone to sign, and she plans to put it in his casket with him.

His funeral is next Friday at 12 p.m. at Kingdom Culture Church in Winter Garden.

Read: Shooting investigation underway at Sanford apartment complex, police say

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.