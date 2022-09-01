‘I’m a bad kid. I want to kill!’ Parkland gunman’s teacher says she kept his records in case they’d be needed in future

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service.

The Parkland gunman’s middle school language arts teacher was so troubled by his schoolwork that she submitted it to school district officials and saved a copy for her records in case it was ever needed.

Those documents did become needed after Nikolas Cruz murdered 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018 — four years after he was a troubled student scribbling swastikas, curse words, racial slurs and homicidal stick figures in the notebook he used for Carrie Yon’s language arts class at Westglades Middle School.

She kept a meticulous record of her interactions with Cruz, knowing from the time she met him that he was going to be a problem.

“I’m a bad kid,” Cruz said to her on Oct. 23, 2013. “I want to kill!”

Yon said she knew Cruz was a special education student diagnosed with emotional behavioral disorder and entitled to the services of a speech pathologist. But the things he said and wrote troubled her so much that she kept a record of their encounters and 600 pages of his writings and drawings.

Yon is far from the first witness to testify that she knew Cruz needed more help than he was getting. By pushing the narrative that Cruz needed help at every stage of his life, the defense has managed to demonstrate that the counseling and treatment Cruz was receiving from the time he was 3 years old was failing.

The attorneys are barred by court order from presenting that failure as a mitigating factor. But his mental health can be considered, and his lengthy history of troubling behavior leads to systemic failure as an almost inescapable conclusion.

Yon described numerous episodes of “insubordinate” and inappropriate behavior, including Cruz hurling expletives at fellow students, mouthing off and yelling the f word at teachers, and running into the street during fire drills.

Cruz, 23, has confessed to killing 17 people and attempting to kill 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14, 2018.

He faces the death penalty for each of the 17 murders he committed. Defense lawyers are introducing testimony about Cruz and his mental health in a bid to convince jurors he was in a lifelong battle for control of his own behavior.

A jury’s unanimous vote is required to sentence Cruz to death; otherwise he will be sentenced to life in prison.

