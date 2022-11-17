‘I’m the bad person’: Port Orange woman admits to killing partner

Port Orange police said a woman admitted to killing her partner, saying “It’s me. I’m the bad person.”

The suspect, 55-year-old Brenda Thomas, has no prior record, but the judge decided to keep her locked up behind bars without bond.

READ: Woman in custody after man dies after being stabbed at Port Orange home, police say

Police said Thomas got into an argument with her 61-year-old partner, John Redshaw, and stabbed him inside their home Wednesday night. He died about an hour later at the hospital.

According to the police report, Thomas said they went out drinking and got into a fight and that Redshaw tried to choke her.

READ: Gabby Petito’s family awarded $3M in wrongful death suit against Brian Laundrie’s estate

Police said the only mark on her was a cut on her finger and that one of Redshaw’s arms is paralyzed.

If convicted, Thomas could spend the rest of her life in prison.

READ: OPD, state investigating funeral home after family complains of unlicensed activity

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.