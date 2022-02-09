‘I’m begging you’: Video shows NFL star Nathan Hobbs plead with trooper not to arrest him for reckless driving

Star NFL footballer Nathan Hobbs was seen in video begging a trooper not to arrest him for speeding as he had just been arrested two weeks earlier.

The Las Vegas Raiders’ cornerback was pulled over by a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper in his Mercedes-Benz GLE in January.

In body camera footage released on 8 February, the trooper tells a handcuffed Mr Hobbs he was speeding "over 110 miles an hour, making several lane changes without signalling, and cutting off cars".

"I have enough to take you to jail on reckless driving today, it’s all on camera," the trooper said.

As Mr Hobbs was taken to the backseat of the highway patrol car, he pleaded with the trooper not to arrest him.

"I’ve already been arrested two weeks ago," he said, referencing his arrest for sleeping behind the wheel in a parking garage.

"They gave me a DUI but sir I cannot be arrested again, sir, please, please, please sir, please sir I’m begging you," he said.

Mr Hobbs was charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) but pled guilty on 26 January to the lesser charge of careless driving.

Nathan Hobbs (Nevada State Police)

The video of Mr Hobbs being pulled over on the 215 Beltway, near Decatur Boulevard.was taken on 16 January, before his DUI charge was reduced.

"Please sir I’m begging you, I swear I’m begging you, I cannot be arrested. I’m just trying to do the right thing," he continued as he entered the backseat.

“Can I get a ticket, please, go to court, I cannot be arrested, detained,” Hobbs said. “This is for my career, sir. I was already arrested two weeks ago, if you have any mercy in your heart.”

The trooper let Mr Hobbs go with a citation, but not before eviscerating him and towing away his Benz, according to The Las Vegas Review-Journal.

"Why would you put yourself and everybody else out here on the roadway in extreme danger because you’re going to a meeting, explain that to me," the trooper said.

When Mr Hobbs apologised for his driving, which the 22-year-old said was to make a football meeting, the trooper continued the dressing down.

"Your apology doesn’t matter, there’s a difference between poor choices and honest mistakes, this was not an honest mistake," the trooper said.