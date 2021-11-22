‘I’m Black Before I Am an Athlete’: Sha’Carri Richardson Calls Out Fans Who Disagree with the Content She Posts

Sha’Carri Richardson has become just as known for her outspoken personality as she has her track skills, and she addressed both on Nov. 20 in a social media post directed at anyone who takes issue with the content she shares.

The 21-year-old track and field sprinter made it clear to her followers that she’s a Black woman first and athlete second after she appeared to receive some backlash for sharing a post comparing the acquittal of Kenosha protest shooter Kyle Rittenhouse to the murders of Tamir Rice and Trayvon Martin, both of whose killers also received no criminal consequences.

Sha’Carri Richardson. Photo Credit: @carririchardson/Instagram

“I am just stopping by to say this–that I am Black before I’m an athlete. So if you don’t like the fact that I post for what I believe in and for my people and you not a believer in that then just simply unfollow me,” she encouraged.

The record-breaking sprinter took aim at those “blinded by privilege” and bluntly stated that she’s not for them and will continue to post all the pro-Black content she likes.

Sha’Carri Richardson shares posts about Kyle Rittenhouse following not guilty verdict. Photo:@carririchardson_/ Instagram

“You’re not going to stop seeing it because that’s the reality that we live in and if you are blinded by privilege, then you can’t be a fan of mines,” she said. “So take it or leave it. Unfollow me or not but I’m going to continue to share and spread the word of reality for the Black society and for the people that are around that understand as well. But I’m not stopping so unfollow me!”

Fans haven’t always sided with Richardson throughout her quick rise to fame over the past two years, but at this moment, they were proud.

“PERIODT! Black before ANYTHING!”

“She said what needed to be said finally she talkin with sense.”

On Nov. 19 Rittenhouse was found not guilty for the killing of Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum at the 2020 protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he also shot and injured Gaige Grosskreutz. Richardson has been one among many who have drawn comparisons between Rittenhouse and the death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice, who was killed in 2014 by police while holding a toy gun.

