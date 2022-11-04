‘I’m about to break your window.’ Georgia cop suspended after woman films traffic stop

A Georgia police officer has been suspended pending an internal investigation after a video recorded by a pregnant Black driver during a traffic stop went viral.

In the video, which was shared on Facebook by activist Aleta Roundtree on Oct. 28, the officer can be seen forcefully banging on the woman’s car window and repeatedly yelling “Driver’s license! Driver’s license!” Roundtree said on Facebook that she witnessed the traffic stop and recorded her own video of the incident.

The traffic stop occurred in Lovejoy, about 25 miles south of Atlanta, on Oct. 27, according to the Lovejoy Police Department.

The woman, who recorded the video from the driver’s seat, announces that she’s pregnant and tells him repeatedly that she’s looking for her license.

At one point, the officer says, “I’m about to break your window.”

The Lovejoy Police Department said in a statement on Nov. 2 that Chief Michael Gaddis had launched an internal investigation and placed the officer on administrative leave until it concludes.

Gaddis did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on Nov. 4.

Roundtree shared a video with the driver on her Facebook page . The woman, whose name has not been publicized, cries as she recounts what happened and says that she was taken to jail after the stop.

“I don’t know why he wanted me to pull over,” she says through tears. “I was just coming home.”

Roundtree asked the police department to check the officer’s body camera footage to see what she called “inhumane treatment.” The police department did not identify the officer.

“I informed (the) Chief that the Community wants to feel safe with the leaders they have in place and the behavior that I witnessed of this officer was unacceptable,” she wrote.

