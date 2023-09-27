‘I’m at my breaking point:’ Sacramento sheriff calls for jail healthcare overhaul

Following the discovery that a county medical contractor was smuggling fentanyl into the Sacramento County Main Jail, Sheriff Jim Cooper is calling for an overhaul of the jail’s healthcare system.

“I take responsibility for my deputies — their actions and what they do,” Cooper said during a news conference at the Sheriff’s Office headquarters Wednesday. “This all revolves around jail medical (staff). It’s a big issue. They’re inept ... I’m at my breaking point.”

The announcement follows a Sheriff’s Office investigation into a spike in overdoses at the jail. The office has now arrested six people for their involvement in an operation to smuggle drugs into the jail in exchange for money. They included Zareonna Harris, who was working on call for Avid Healthcare Services, a county contractor. Harris is no longer an Avid employee.

Harris, along with James Whitfield, Donald Zackery and Tomani Zackery were on Aug. 29 arrested and charged with smuggling fentanyl, meth, cocaine and escape tools into the jail. Whitfield was an inmate prior to incident, while the others were not, Cooper said. The office has subsequently arrested two other people — Roderick Turk and Dimauri Allendandridge — for allegedly supplying the narcotics.

To prevent a similar operation from happening in the future, Cooper, who was sworn in to his position in December, suggested the county Board of Supervisors move its jail medical unit, Adult Correctional Health, back under the Sheriff’s Office. The board moved it out from under the Sheriff’s Office in 2018, meaning none of the jail’s medical staff fall under the oversight of the inspector general, Sheriff’s Office internal affairs, or the District Attorney’s office. Cooper said when that change happened, medical employees stopped undergoing extensive background checks when they are hired.

A county spokeswoman did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment for this story.

Cooper also raised concerns with a routine practice of transporting inmates to the emergency room for minor ailments, such as constipation or a finger cut. Deputies took inmates to the ER 1,800 times last year. Each time, two deputies had to go sit with the inmate at the hospital.

“Their method is, when there’s a problem, it’s just easier to send somebody out (to the emergency room),” Cooper said. “That’s not the way you do it”

Cooper suggested the county start using video appointments to cut down on the ER visits, or to employ more nurses in order to do more screening in house.

As of August the jail had vacancies for six mental health workers and 25 registered nurses.

“What’s wrong with telemedicine?” Cooper said. “Everyone else is using it. Correctional health is not. They are archaic”

Officers who bring someone to the jail for booking — deputies or from the police departments of Sacramento, Folsom, or Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova or Citrus Hights — have to wait an average of 2.5 hours for the person to be medically screened, Cooper said. That takes time away from them being on patrol.

So far this year six inmates have died, all from medical causes. Three of the deaths were suspected drug overdoses — deaths that could have been prevented with adequate monitoring and detoxification, according to a report by two medical professionals tasked with independently monitoring medical care of Sacramento inmates under a federal settlement.