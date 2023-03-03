'I’m a Brexiteer but it is better to work with the EU than fight them'

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen shake hands during a joint press conference - DAN KITWOOD/AFP

During the week The Telegraph revealed a tranche of leaked WhatsApp messages indicating Matt Hancock rejected expert advice on care home testing at the height of the pandemic, and Rishi Sunak agreed the Windsor Framework Brexit deal with the EU.

Meanwhile, King Charles caused waves with his decision to meet with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen and his move to evict the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Frogmore Cottage.

Windsor Framework Brexit deal

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed a breakthrough deal to improve post-Brexit border arrangements in Northern Ireland on Monday, calling it the Windsor Framework.

Readers were divided over the fresh Brexit deal - some see it as a huge step forward in resolving the majority of problems in Northern Ireland. Others, however, joined the likes of Nigel Farage in sharing their scepticism and continue to question the ECJ’s rule over parts of the UK.

King Charles meets Ursula von der Leyen

Readers debated whether it was appropriate for King Charles to meet with Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, after the Windsor Framework Brexit deal was announced. Many joined Sammy Wilson, the DUP’s Brexit spokesman, in accusing King Charles of “politicising the Monarchy”, while others thought it perfectly reasonable for the King to meet a visiting dignitary.

Sussexes evicted from Frogmore Cottage

The King asked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to move out of Frogmore Cottage to allow Prince Andrew to move in.

Readers unanimously support King Charles’s decision, suggesting the couple should no longer receive the perk as they are no longer working royals.

