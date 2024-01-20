I’m a British student at a US college — these are the dumbest things Americans say

These Americans may be college-educated, but it looks like they’d score an “F” on a general knowledge test.

A British man studying at an unidentified US university has revealed the three stupidest things he’s heard his classmates say, prompting disbelief about the seemingly poor state of education in America.

The English student, who has not disclosed his real name, took to TikTok to list the moronic remarks in a viral video that has been viewed more than 1.7 million views.

First, the TikTokker claimed he’d had an American peer say to him: “Considering you’re European, your English is really good.”

When the Brit tried to explain that it was because he hailed from England, the classmate appeared confused as to whether or not England was considered a part of Europe.

Additionally, it appears some US students seem to think Australia and England are the same place.

“A lot of Americans get the Australian and English accent mixed up,” the TikTokker stated, saying it was “fair enough” if they weren’t used to hearing either dialect.

But the Brit claimed that someone once asked him: “Oh, you’re from the UK? That’s like Australia, right?'”

“When I said ‘No, that’s like the UK,’ she said: ‘Are those two things [England and Australia] not the same thing?'” he recalled.

The English student, who has not disclosed his real name, took to TikTok to list the moronic remarks in a viral video that has been viewed more than 1.7 million views. ptwpage/Tiktok

Thirdly, the TikTokker said he had once spent an hour trying to convince an American friend that English villages still exist and aren’t just a fictional concept that appear in the computer game “Minecraft.”

Thousands of viewers flocked to the comments section to shame the American students for their uneducated remarks.

“You have to remember college in the US is like elementary school in England,” one snarked.

“Going to the US from the UK is a real step down,” another savagely stated.

I’m convinced they learn nothing about the rest of the world at school,” a British viewer sassily said of US citizens.