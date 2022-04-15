“I’m like bro, your joking” Man mistakenly arrested for shooting police officer wants apology

A man arrested for shooting a Clayton County police officer is speaking about his ordeal.

“My cousin called me and said bro, your picture is on the clayton county police website. I’m like bro, your joking and I hang up on him,” Arterio Crumbley told Channel 2′s Tom Regan.

Police admitted this week to a case of mistaken identity and all charges relating to the March double shooting have been dropped against Crumbley.

On March 2, Clayton County police responded to a shopping center on Riverdale Road to reports of an armed robbery. Police said a suspect shot Officer Ryan Richey and the robbery victim before he ran from the scene.

Police said they spoke with several witnesses and the victim and later identified Crumbley as a suspect.

Crumbley later turned himself in that night but maintained his innocence and provided an alibi to officers.

Clayton County police said they verified his alibi and dropped the warrants.

Investigators have now identified Charles Jacoby Santana Payne as a suspect in the shooting and they are searching for him.