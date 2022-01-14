Baltimore state’s attorney pledges to fight federal perjury charges

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby struck a defiant tone Friday in her first public appearance since being indicted on federal perjury charges, pledging to fight a case that she called politically and racially motivated and heading off calls that she step down from office.

“I wanted the people of Baltimore to hear it from me: I’ve done nothing wrong. I did not defraud anyone to take money from my retirement savings. I did not lie on my mortgage application,” she said. “Don’t be fooled. We are now five months from my next election, and this indictment is merely a political ploy by my political adversaries to unseat me. Please understand. I will never let that happen without a fight.”

The two-term Baltimore State’s Attorney is charged with two counts of perjury and two counts of making false statements on loan applications to buy a condo on a Gulf of Mexico and an eight-bedroom rental home near Disney World. According to the indictment, Mosby claimed a financial hardship that allowed her to make two early withdrawals totaling $81,000 from her retirement savings for the down payments.

The early withdrawals were permitted under the federal CARES act for people who suffered financial hardship during the coronavirus pandemic. Federal prosecutors, however, say Mosby suffered no such hardship and instead saw her salary increase by $10,000 to nearly $250,000 in 2020.

In making the withdrawals, Mosby checked a box and affirmed under the penalty of perjury that she suffered financial hardship by either being furloughed, having reduced work hours, being unable to work because of a lack of child care, or a reduction in a personal business. Federal prosecutors say none of these circumstances apply to the Baltimore state’s attorney.

During her brief appearance Friday, Mosby did not take questions. She read about a five minute statement that described her underdog bid for Baltimore State’s Attorney in 2014, then the political fallout she faced after charging six police officers in the death of Freddie Gray and implementing progressive criminal justice reforms in Baltimore.

“I am innocent, and I intend to do what I’ve always done since becoming state’s attorney in the city I love: Fight. I will fight these charges with everything I have in me,” she said. “I’m built for this, and I will not be distracted from doing my job.”

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Baltimore declined to comment.

The case against Mosby has been a matter of debate and speculation for nearly a year. Federal prosecutors issued subpoenas last March for a wide range of financial documents from Mosby and her husband, City Council President Nick Mosby. The indictment alleges no wrongdoing by Nick Mosby.

Marilyn Mosby’s lawyer has maintained she’s innocent. A. Scott Bolden has accused federal authorities of pursing the case because of a personal grudge against Mosby, one “rooted in personal, political and racial animus,” Bolden said.

While he has not directed the allegations outlined in the indictment, Bolden also accused prosecutors of turning a blind eye to exculpatory evidence that Bolden claimed he provided them.

The charges come five months before the June primary election. While Mosby has not publicly declared her bid for a third term, her re-election campaign has begun to raise money.

If convicted, Mosby faces a maximum of five years in prison for each of the two counts of perjury and a maximum of 30 years for each of the two counts of making a false statement. Without a past criminal record, she would likely be sentenced to far less prison time if convicted.