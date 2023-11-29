I’m A Celeb: Jamie Lynn Spears quits ITV show ‘on medical grounds’ after 10 days

Jamie Lynn Spears has sensationally quit I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! after 10 days in the Australian jungle camp, ITV has confirmed.

A show spokesperson told The Independent: “Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds. She’s been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities.”

Her departure comes on the heels of fellow campmate, food critic Grace Dent’s exit from the popular reality series on Monday (27 November).

Since the 2023 season premiered on ITV earlier this month, the former Zoey 101 star has repeatedly expressed her desire to go back home.

