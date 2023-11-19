I’m a Celebrity 2023: What time is it on tonight and who’s in it?

The return of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is upon us.

The reality series is returning to screens with the first episode of the 2023 season airing tonight (19 November) at 9pm on ITV. The episode is due to run longer than usual, concluding at 10.45pm.

Viewers will get their first look at the new crop of celebrities decamping to the Australian outback in the hopes of being crowned this year’s King or Queen of the Jungle.

All eyes will undoubtedly be on former Ukip and Brexit party MEP Nigel Farage who, following in the footsteps of disgraced politician Matt Hancock last year, is among the stars entering the jungle.

Farage will be joined by This Morning’s Josie Gibson, Jamie Lynn Spears, and YouTuber Nella Rose. You can find the full line-up of 2023 campmates here.

In a preview of the first episode, Farage, 59, is seen waist-deep in a trough of disgusting brown sludge, wearing clear goggles and a stained pink button-down shirt.

The politician-turned-GB News presenter previously said that he would not be able to take part in some of the bushtucker trials due to health problems resulting from a 2010 plane crash.

I’m a Celeb airs every night except Saturdays at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

13:40 , Annabel Nugent

News that Nigel Farage would be among this year’s campmates attracted criticism among viewers, with some even threatening to boycott the season.

Farage is known for espousing right-wing views on subjects ranging from immigration and the gender pay gap, and over the years, has been accused of inciting xenophobia.

Every I’m a Celebrity winner – and what they did next

13:24 , Annabel Nugent

Last year’s series was won by ex-footballer Jill Scott, who was crowned Queen of the Jungle over actor Owen Warner and disgraced politican Matt Hancock who were also in the final three.

Other stars to have triumphed in previous years include fellow football star Harry Redknapp, Vicky Pattison, Kian Egan, Christopher Biggins, and first-ever winner Tony Blackburn.

I’m a Celebrity has become a dystopian rehab for disgraced politicians

13:21 , Ellie Harrison

By the time Matt Hancock left the jungle last year, he had gained popularity and was even considered a hearthrob by some, writes Ellie Harrison. Now Nigel Farage is going down under the with the hope of restoring his own reputation...

What was the Kiosk Keith controversy?

13:16 , Annabel Nugent

Kiosk Keith was just as much a staple on I’m a Celebrity as Ant and Dec, before he was allegedly fired from the show in 2017.

Is there prize money for the winner?

13:15 , Annabel Nugent

We may be getting ahead of ourselves here given that the first episode is still yet to air, but viewers routinely wonder whether the winning contestant receives any prize money.

Unfortunately for the stars, there is no cash prize for winning I’m a Celeb – but they are paid a set fee to appear on the show.

This amount varies from contestant to contestant depending on how famous and coveted the celebrity is.

Spoiler shows stars take on first trial of the series: Temple of Doom...

13:09 , Annabel Nugent

ITV bosses are not wasting any time this year torturing their roster of celebrity contestants.

New footage of tonight’s first episode shows the stars getting down and dirty in the first trial of the series, aptly named Temple of Doom...

13:00 , Annabel Nugent

This year’s crop of contestants include soap stars, TV presenters and a controversial former politician-turned-GB News host.

They’ll be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Lioness Jill Scott, who was crowned Queen of the Jungle in December 2022.

Below, we run through every single star entering the Australian jungle for the 21st series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Meet the I’m a Celebrity 2023 contestants