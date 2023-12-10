I’m a Celebrity final – live: Nigel Farage, Tony Bellew and Sam Thompson face off to become 2023 winner

The grand final of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is here, with Nigel Farage, Tony Bellew and Sam Thompson battling it out to be crowned King of the Jungle.

Saturday’s semi-final sawThis Morning’s Josie Gibson depart the camp, leaving ex-boxer Bellew, Made in Chelsea star Thompson and former Ukip politician Farage in the final three.

Farage’s involvement in the series has caused considerable controversy for the ITV reality series, with critics accusing the 59-year-old of having incited xenophobia with his vocal anti-immigration views.

Throughout his time in the jungle, Farage clashed with a number of his fellow campmates, including Thompson and YouTube star Nella Rose, and commentators have attributed a dip in I’m a Celebrity viewership during its launch to the “Farage effect:.

Gibson’s elimination comes after the exits of JLS singer Marvin Humes and ex-EastEnders star Danielle Harold, who finished in fifth and sixth place. Grace Dent’s and Jamie Lynn Spears meanwhile both independently quit the show last week for medical reasons.

With Bellew having previously dropped into the bottom two, Thompson and Farage are considered the favourites to take home the crown.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! final airs on Sunday 10 December at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

17:13 , Ellie Muir

Let’s take a look back at all of the stars, from throughout the ITV reality juggernaut’s history, who have left the camp early and why, from serious accidents to drug-related incidents.

17:03 , Ellie Muir

Nigel Farage’s online representatives have hit back against criticism for using doctored images to campaign for his victory on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.

The controversial right-wing politician, 59, is one of just four competitors remaining on the latest season of the hit ITV reality series, alongside Josie Gibson, Tony Bellew, and Sam Thompson.

In the run-up to the final this weekend, Farage’s social media team shared a number of photoshopped pictures, featuring “Vote Nigel” advertisements transplanted onto famous British locations.

17:00 , Ellie Muir

I’m a Celebrity... has been running since 2002. There’s been a lot of winners since then. But who are they, and where are they now?

16:59 , Ellie Muir

With the series coming to an end tonight, many viewers have been left wondering what the prize for winning the series is.

16:13 , Louis Chilton

He might not be the favourite, but Tony Bellew has his supporters cheering him on tonight...

Can we all agree that without Tony Bellew I’m a celebrity wouldn’t be half as good #ImACelebrity #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/Kz5tLeiwC8 — Rebekah (@Rebekah_London) December 7, 2023

14:58 , Louis Chilton

A look back at the series, including all the contestants who’ve already departed the jungle.

How far we’ve come...

14:26 , Louis Chilton

Hello! Just a few hours to go until the final begins... here’s a recap of what happened last night

I’m a Celebrity 2023: Finalists revealed as next star voted off series