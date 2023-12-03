I’m a Celebrity’s Sam Thompson clashes with Nigel Farage in latest episode

I’m a Celebrity contestant Sam Thompson branded Nigel Farage a “d***” in the latest episode of the ITV reality series.

The podcast host, who shot to fame in Made in Chelsea, was left feeling upset after Farage “ratted him out” for skimping on his appointed job in camp.

Tensions started to flare when Farage compared Thompson to “an eight-year-old” after he played a prank on boxer Tony Bellew. When First Dates star Fred Sirieix said he “finds it very funny” as, without Thompson, he’d be “bored”, Farage replied: “Oh I know, but it never stops.”

Here, Sirieix himself criticised Thompson’s efforts “at getting the water”, which is his appointed job alongside Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard. When Sirieix said he’s “not very good” at it, Farage added: “He’s done f*** all.”

Overhearing this, former EastEnders star Danielle Harold, who played Lola, told Thompson: “Come here, come here – Nigel was like, ’He’s done f*** all’.”

Later, Thompson said in the Bush Telegraph: “Nigel, what a d*** – proper ratted me out. I want to help the camp but I’m really forgetful so I just won’t remember to do it. I feel a bit guilty.”

‘I’m a Celebrity’ contestants Sam Thompson and Nigel Farage (ITV/Shutterstock)

Elsewhere in the latest episode, Sirieix hit out at Farage over “bulls***” comments he made about “European greed” .

First Dates star Sirieix grew infuriated with the former UKIP and Brexit Party leader following a chat about the environment, during which he told Farage he was “fixated” on blaming things on other European countries.

This is not the first time Sirieix and Farage have clashed. Early on in the 2023 series, Sirieix confronted Farage over what he described as a “shameful” 2016 Brexit poster depicting a line of desperate refugees trying to reach Europe under the headline “Breaking Point”.

Sirieix told Farage the poster “demonised migrants”.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.