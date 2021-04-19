‘I’m a Christian woman of God.’ Texas school board candidate cited after refusing mask.

Stefan Stevenson
·2 min read

A Texas school board candidate near Austin was arrested for assault after an altercation with a Nordstrom Rack employee earlier this month.

Video of Kara Bell’s arrest has gone viral. It shows the woman arguing with Nordstrom employees inside near the fitting rooms and then with the police outside the store. Eventually, the officers had heard enough and issued a citation, according to reports, including KVUE-TV, and police video.

“This is my right as much as it is yours. This is my land as much as it is yours,” Bell told police, referring to her refusal to wear a face covering inside the store. “I did not sign up for this. I am a Christian woman of God. And you are not going to put your disgusting rules on me that are false and not true. I will not have it. You understand that?”

Gov. Greg Abbott lifted the state’s mask mandate in March but allowed businesses to continue requiring patrons to wear them if desired.

Sunset Valley police were called to the store on Brodie Lane after Bell refused to put on a mask when she entered the store. According to the police report and other witnesses, Bell shoved an employee “before forcing her way into a dressing room,” KVUE reported. Apparently, Bell then called the Nordstrom Rack corporate office.

Two witnesses corroborated the employees story for police.

In the video, Bell refused to tell officers her name before she is handcuffed. Bell, a candidate for the Lake Travis school board, resisted arrest while yelling to others in the area, according to the video. She was cited for a Class C misdemeanor, which can result in a fine up to $500.

“I’m sick of being bullied. I’m sick of being lied to and it’s not going to happen anymore. Do you understand,” Bell is seen and heard saying on the video. She was about to say something about the CDC before the officers put her in handcuffs.

Recommended Stories

  • Chris Cuomo says police reform won’t happen until white kids start getting killed

    ‘You’ll see a wave of change, in access and accountability. We saw it in the 60s. That’s when it changes because that’s when it’s you,’ Cuomo said

  • Wunderkind ex-mayor to face jurors in fraud, bribery case

    After he was elected mayor of Fall River, Massachusetts, at just 23 years old, it seemed Jasiel Correia's political career had nowhere to go but up. Bright and dynamic, Correia charmed voters by portraying himself as a successful entrepreneur who could revive the struggling old mill city. Correia heads to trial this month on charges that he stole more than $230,000 from investors in a smartphone app he created to pay for things like a Mercedes, casino trips and adult entertainment.

  • A Black deaf woman says her kids are 'traumatized' after she was handcuffed in front of them and they were told by police to interpret commands to their mother

    Police questioned Andrea "Dre" Hollingsworth, and told her 11-year-old daughters to interpret commands to their mother while she was detained.

  • Letters to the Editor: We need to talk about racism and 'blue lives matter'

    Shame probably kept people from showing up to a White Lives Matter rally, but there are other ways people are making racist statements in public.

  • Jake Paul knocks out former MMA fighter Ben Askren in Triller Fight Club boxing match

    Social media star Jake Paul improved to 3-0 in his boxing career by stopping former MMA fighter Ben Askren in the first round.

  • Elected school boards could be dissolved under plan to turn around failing districts

    Chronically undperforming school districts could lose local control indefinitely under a popular proposal that would authorize the state superintendent to seize control of district operations and remove elected board members.

  • NASCAR at Richmond live updates: Alex Bowman steals a win on a late restart

    Bowman’s third career win stuns Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano, who were in control of the race almost exclusively until a late caution for a Kevin Harvick spin.

  • Faith leaders across US join in decrying voting restrictions

    In Georgia, faith leaders are asking corporate executives to condemn laws restricting voting access — or face a boycott. In Arizona and Texas, clergy have assembled outside the state capitols to decry what they view as voter-suppression measures targeting Black and Hispanic people. Similar initiatives have been undertaken in Florida, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and elsewhere as many faith leaders perceive a threat to voting rights that warrants their intervention in a volatile political issue.

  • More than 400 Virginia convictions could be overturned

    Jonathan Freitag, 25, is accused of making up reasons to pull people over and planting drugs in their vehicles in Fairfax County Virginia, according to a report by The Washington Post. On Friday, defense attorneys and prosecutors argued for the release of Elon Wilson, who lost his job as a Washington, D.C. firefighter after being sentenced to prison as result of Freitag’s suspected misconduct, according to a story by the Associated Press. Multiple further complaints inspired the Fairfax County Police Department to begin reviewing hundreds of the officer’s stops.

  • Shots fired at Guardsmen patrolling in Minnesota

    Two National Guardsmen suffered minor injuries early Sunday when they were fired upon as they provided neighborhood security in Minneapolis following the police killing of a 20-year-old Black man in a nearby suburb, authorities said.

  • Kevin Durant Ranks Top 5 Players He’s Ever Played With

    Kevin Durant was asked to rank the five best players he's ever played with. All the usual suspects made the list, with one glaring omission initially.

  • Fort Worth police fatally shoot person they say was trying to steal cars on Race Street

    The person died after being taken to the hospital, police said.

  • Families reunite as Australia-New Zealand 'travel bubble' begins

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Hundreds of passengers from Australia began arriving in New Zealand airports on Monday after authorities reopened borders, a pandemic milestone that allows quarantine-free travel between the countries for the first time in over a year. Though most Australian states have allowed quarantine-free visits from New Zealand residents since late last year, New Zealand had enforced isolation for arrivals from its neighbour, citing concerns about sporadic virus outbreaks there. "The bubble marks a significant step in New Zealand's reconnection with the world and it is one that we should all take a moment to be very, very proud of," New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Adern told reporters in Wellington.

  • Planned Parenthood CEO calls out founder for her 'association with white supremacist groups and eugenics'

    Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger had a history steeped in the advancement of the eugenics movement, according to historians and biographers.

  • An Oregon man was arrested after pointing a gun at anti-police protestors and firing into the air, police say

    Salem Police said they ordered the 75-year-old to drop his weapon. He refused, entered his vehicle, and fled before he was located.

  • Celebs and Sephora shoppers love this oil-free moisturizer - here's why I'm hooked on it, too

    "The best moisturizer I have ever used."

  • Some Jan. 6 defendants try to use journalism as riot defense

    The Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January created a trove of self-incriminating evidence, thoroughly documenting their actions and words in videos and social media posts. Now some of the camera-toting people in the crowd are claiming they were only there to record history as journalists, not to join a deadly insurrection. It's unlikely that any of the self-proclaimed journalists can mount a viable defense on the First Amendment's free speech grounds, experts say.

  • Army officer lawsuit shines light on police treatment of Afro-Latinos

    Caron Nazario, a Black and Latino lieutenant in the U.S. Army, was threatened and pepper-sprayed during a traffic stop that is now under investigation by the Virginia attorney general's office for being “dangerous, unnecessary, unacceptable and avoidable.”Why it matters: Nazario’s resulting lawsuit against the Windsor, Virginia, police department has brought attention to police treatment of Afro-Latinos, and the lack of data about it despite a growing reckoning over abuses from law enforcement.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: Out of the 40 states that report arrests, prison population and parolees data according to race, only 15 do it according to Latino or other ethnicities, according to a 2016 study.Experts warn that keeps the extent of the criminal justice issues Latinos face hidden, and sometimes counting them as white also masks disparities of the system overall.One in every four Latinos in the U.S. identified themselves as Afro-Latino or afrocaribeño in a Pew Research survey.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Attorneys at Chauvin trial in Floyd death make final pitch

    Attorneys in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd are set to make their closing arguments Monday, each side seeking to distill three weeks of testimony to persuade jurors to deliver their view of the right verdict. For prosecutors, Derek Chauvin recklessly squeezed the life from Floyd as he and two other officers pinned him to the street for 9 minutes, 29 seconds outside a corner market, despite Floyd's repeated cries that he couldn't breathe — actions they say warrant conviction not just for manslaughter but also on two murder counts. For the defense, Floyd, who was Black, put himself at risk by swallowing fentanyl and methamphetamine, then resisted officers trying to arrest him — factors that compounded his vulnerability to a diseased heart and raise sufficient doubt that Chauvin, who is white, should be acquitted.

  • Nasa's Ingenuity Mars helicopter set for first flight

    The US space agency is ready to attempt the first powered, controlled flight on another planet.