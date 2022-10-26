‘I’m confused.’ Rooms in this NJ mansion have Zillow Gone Wild scratching their heads

On the outside, this estate, surrounded by lush greenery, could be considered a brick beauty with its chateau-like pointed roof and windows fit for a countryside cottage. But what’s on the inside of the mansion for sale in the Garden State is confusing a popular real estate social media page.

Built in 1988, the 13,032-square-foot estate is going for $4.599 million in Sparta Township and has many desirable features both inside and outside, according to the listing on Zillow.com, including an open concept floor plan and a “grand mahogany” front door that is sure to capture attention.

Huge main bedroom suite pic.twitter.com/H82FNfTcD2 — Zillow Gone Wild (@zillowgonewild) October 23, 2022

“This European inspired manor is set on shy of 5 acres with a pond and park, meticulously landscaped with circular paved driveways and minutes away from beautiful downtown Lake Mohawk, restaurants, boating, golf, hiking, and easy access to route 15, and just 50 minutes outside NYC!” the listing describes.

“Step through the grand mahogany door into vaulted majestic ceilings with an open concept floor plan that will draw you in.”

Other standout features include:

Indoor pool

Granite fireplace

Stone floors

Chef’s kitchen

Crystal chandeliers

Juliette balconies

Wine cellar

But not everyone is impressed by the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home’s vast array of showcased riches. Folks on the Twitter account Zillow Gone Wild were unsure what exactly they were looking at when combing through the colorful images of the interior.

“This reminds me of the time I stayed at the Excalibur hotel in Vegas,” one person tweeted.

“Medieval Times,” another compared.

“Exterior is lovely,” someone complimented.

“Reminds me of a house one of the rich housewives of NJ would have.. over the top,” one person said.

“Well, the indoor pool is ok,” another noted.

“You may have found Jimmy Hoffa,” someone joked.

“Slide 27. I am confused. What is this room?” one person asked of a particular photo in the mix.

