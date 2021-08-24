‘I’m a cop. What are you going to do about it?’: Florida man hit on woman, then hit her husband: police

A Florida man was arrested Sunday after he hit on a woman, then literally hit her spouse, police said.

Nic Tuzcuoglu allegedly told the man: “I’m a cop. What are you going to do about it?”

Tuzcuoglu, who according to Newsweek has been with the Edgewater Police Department for 11 months, was charged with battery.

It happened around midnight Sunday at Peanuts Sports Bar in New Smyrna Beach.

According to the arrest report, the woman was singing karaoke on stage when Tuzcuoglu came up and put his hands on her hips.

The woman rebuffed his advances, telling him she was married and not interested. But Tuzcuoglu didn’t take no for an answer.

When she went outside to find her husband, Tuzcuoglo went outside too.

The men argued and Tuzcuoglo threw a punch that set the man off balance, crashing over a flower pot, and onto the ground.

A bouncer said he tried to step between the men but Tuzcuoglu threw two more punches, hitting the man twice in the face as he lay on the ground.

Police were called. They located Tuzcuoglo at another bar and took him into custody.

The arrest report said Tuzcuoglo identified himself as a police officer, but didn’t have his credentials.

The husband had cuts above his left eye and nose.

The Edgewater Police Department could not be reached for comment.