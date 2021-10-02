M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) sheds 5.8% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 13% in the last month. But that scarcely detracts from the really solid long term returns generated by the company over five years. We think most investors would be happy with the 149% return, over that period. Generally speaking the long term returns will give you a better idea of business quality than short periods can. Ultimately business performance will determine whether the stock price continues the positive long term trend.

While this past week has detracted from the company's five-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, M.D.C. Holdings achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 45% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 20% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 6.44 also suggests market apprehension.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, M.D.C. Holdings' TSR for the last 5 years was 196%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

M.D.C. Holdings provided a TSR of 5.1% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 24% over five years. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - M.D.C. Holdings has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

