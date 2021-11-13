‘I’m on drugs, I did it, and I’m sorry.’ Homestead man carjacked an Amazon delivery van, cops say

A Homestead man was arrested on armed robbery charges after Miami-Dade police say he carjacked an Amazon delivery van Friday afternoon.

According to the arrest report, Lee Marven Garza-Vidales, 37, approached the delivery driver on the 14000 block of Southwest 294th Street around 1 p.m. and demanded his cell phone. The driver refused until Garza-Vidales pointed what looked like a handgun wrapped in cloth at him and said he’d shoot if he didn’t comply, police said.

After the driver relinquished the phone, his driver’s license and credit cards, Garza-Vidales told him to run away, and that if he looked back, he’d be shot, according to the report

Garza-Vidales then drove off in the Mercedes van. The driver flagged down a motorist, who called 911.

A Miami-Dade officer spotted the van driving east on Southwest 280th Street. Garza-Vidales ditched the vehicle four streets over and ran away, according to police. He was found hiding in a nearby back yard.

Cops say they found the driver’s phone and other belongings. They also found found the weapon they say was used to threaten the driver, which turned out to be a multi-use tool with an extended cutting blade attached to “an object to look like a gun,” the arresting officer wrote in his report.

At first Garza-Vidales — who faces armed robbery, carjacking and resisting arrest without violence charges — invoked his right to an attorney. But, then he “spontaneously stated, I’m on drugs, I did it, and I’m sorry,” the officer wrote in his report.

Information on Garza-Vidales’ bond or if he has an attorney was not immediately available.