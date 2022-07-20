‘I’m drunk’: Man admits to driving drunk with children in car, records show

A man is behind bars after admitting to driving drunk with children in the car.

Ladarius Chisum, 23, is charged with one count of driving under the influence (DUI), two counts of DUI causing child endangerment, no driver’s license and violation of vehicle registration.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the 3800 block of Thomas Street to a DUI call just after midnight on July 19.

According to the affidavit, when officers made contact with Chisum, he stated, “I’m not going to lie to you officer. I’m drunk. I was driving in the median and I was swerving and someone hit me. But I’m not gonna lie. I caused the accident.”

The suspect told police that he had a 1-year-old and a 5-year-old in the car, who are his cousins.

Officers did a field sobriety test on Chisum, which he did poorly, police said. Blood was later drawn at the police station.

He is due in court on July 20 and his bond is set at $3,500, court records show.

