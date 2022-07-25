‘I’m feeling great’: Biden responds to health questions days after testing positive for COVID-19

During a meeting on semiconductors at the White House, President Biden, who attended virtually, answered questions about how he’s feeling days after testing positive for COVID-19.

Video Transcript

- Mr. President, how are you feeling with COVID?

JOE BIDEN: I'm feeling great. You know, I've had two full nights of sleep all the way through. [LAUGHS] Matter of fact, my dog had to wake me up this morning. My wife's not here, and she usually takes him out in the morning while I'm upstairs working out. So I felt this nuzzle of my dog's nose against my chest about five minutes to 7:00.

So no, but I'm feeling good. My voice is still raspy. I've had every morning, [COUGHS] every afternoon, I mean, excuse me, every evening, I get a full blown series of tests, everything from the temperature, to oxygen [INAUDIBLE], the oxygen in my blood, to my pulse, to I mean, just across the board. And so far, everything's good. I mean, everything's on the button.

And so, I'm feeling better every day. I still have this a little bit of a sore throat and a little bit of a cough. But it's changing significantly. It's now up in the upper part of my [LAUGHS] throat. Actually, it's more on around my nose than anywhere else. And but they tell me that's par for the course. And I think I'm on my way to full total recovery.

- Mr. President?

JOE BIDEN: God willing.

- How important is that?

- When do you think you'll be back to work in person, Mr. President?

JOE BIDEN: Well, I hope I'm back to work in person by the end of this week. But I'm-- as you know, I've been keeping a full schedule. I mean, I've done four major events today. And I'm-- and I didn't start today until 9:30. But-- and I'll finish today probably by, what time is it now? I'll finish about 6:30. [COUGHS]

Of course, I'm not keeping the same hours. But you know, I'm meeting all my requirements that come before me. And we're making decisions on a whole range of other topics as well.