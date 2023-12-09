‘I’m fired up to be coming back.’ New general manager at ABC 36 is a WKYT alum

ABC 36 has hired a new general manager who is no stranger to Lexington’s television market.

Chris Mossman, whose previous experience includes years as general manager at WKYT, joined the ABC news station this week.

Mossman takes over his duties immediately, replacing Chris Aldridge, who retired from WTVQ this week, said News Director Miranda Combs. Aldridge had worked as general manager at WTVQ for 15 years, according to his LinkedIn account.

“I love Lexington and I’m fired up to be coming back,” Mossman said in a news release. “We’ve got some great people on the team and we’re going to have some fun.”

Mossman spent more than 20 years with WKYT and its parent company, Gray Television.

In addition to serving as vice president and general manager at WKYT and holding various other positions within the company, he spent three years as senior vice president for local media at Gray before leaving in 2022, according to his LinkedIn account.

Combs said “the staff is extremely supportive of Mossman and extremely excited about what’s to come.”

“He loves a project, and this was a perfect place for him,” she said.

It’s been a difficult week for WTVQ, as technical problems affected the station’s ability to produce local shows.

“We’re still dealing with it,” Combs said in a telephone interview Saturday. She said the “tape system is continuing to crash on us.”

“We’re just slowly repairing as we go,” she said.

Charles Morris, president and CEO of Savannah-based Morris Multimedia, which owns WTVQ, said in the news release the company is “very excited to have Chris Mossman lead our team at WTVQ, especially given his familiarity with the Lexington market area and the local communities, and his extensive body of quality work in network television.”

“When you have an opportunity to bring back a proven winner to a town, he and his family loved, you do it,” Bobby Berry, chief operating officer of Morris’ broadcast division, said in the release. “Chris’s desire to return to Lexington and lead WTVQ is a slam dunk. We are excited for the direction WTVQ is going.”

In addition to being affiliated with ABC, the station is also affiliated with MyNetworkTV, according to the release.