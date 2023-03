The Takeout

I genuinely thought air fryers had become so last season, a countertop appliance that had already reached everyone it was going to reach, beginning the slow fade from home kitchens as people grew bored of them—but major food companies heartily disagree, and they have the numbers to prove it. CNBC reports that a number of food giants are not only confident air fryers will stick around, but that they’re on their way to becoming the next microwave.