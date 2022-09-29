M&G appoints former head of AXA Investment Managers Andrea Rossi as new CEO

Illustration shows a smartphone with displayed M&G plc logo
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - British investment manager M&G said on Thursday that Andrea Rossi, a former head of AXA Investment Managers, will take over as Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Rossi will replace John Foley, who led M&G's split from parent Prudential in 2019, and who announced in April his intention to retire.

Most recently, Rossi served as senior adviser to Boston Consulting Group. The appointment has been approved by the PRA and FCA, M&G said.

"I am honoured to have been selected as its next CEO and look forward to driving growth in the business while at the same time improving its efficiency to better serve client needs", said Rossi, who will earn a base salary of 875,000 pounds ($942,725) plus incentives.

($1 = 0.9282 pounds)

(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Recommended Stories

  • H&M June-August profits dive as Russia exit stings

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Thursday a much smaller-than-expected June-August pretax profit amid cost inflation, slowing consumer spending and one-off expenses related to its exit from Russia. A one-time cost of 2.1 billion crowns related to the winding down of H&M's Russian operations impacted the result, accounting for half of the decrease in profits, the company said in a statement. H&M announced in July it was winding down its business in Russia as a result of the country's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Uneasy China-Japan Festival Shows Rift Between Asian Powers

    (Bloomberg) -- Women dancing in swirling costumes, musicians, food vendors and even a former prime minister battled to generate a festive atmosphere at an event marking the 50th anniversary of ties between Japan and China, held in a rain-sodden Tokyo park last Saturday.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesNord Stream Gas Leaks M

  • Officials Quit $137 Billion Kuwait Pension Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- A broad shakeup of state institutions deepened in Kuwait after top officials in the Gulf state’s pension fund were asked to resign. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapDirector General Meshal

  • Oil Slips After Two-Day Rally as Global Slowdown Fears Linger

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slipped after a two-day rally as lingering concerns over a global slowdown and a stronger dollar offset a tightening supply outlook.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapWest Texas Intermed

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 10% Yield

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The former is raging – whether you blame Russia or Biden, the fact of high inflation can no longer be avoided – while the latter is rising – but whether it is rising fast enough to blunt inflation is yet to be determined. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, takes a hint from the bond market, where the US Treasury 2-year no

  • These 2 Stocks Are ‘Oversold Gems’ With Over 100% Upside Potential, Says Roth Capital

    Barring selected periods of relief, the inherent trend of the stock market has been resolutely negative in 2022. For investors searching for ways to boost the portfolio’s performance, there have generally been slim pickings. But if you look on the bright side of a market situation where stocks are continuously pushed further down, what you get are some low and enticing entry points. Roth Capital’s tech and communications expert Scott Searle certainly thinks that with a bit of digging, investors

  • 1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 252% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

    The broader economy might be slowing right now, but this company's trajectory remains firmly positive.

  • 2 Charts That Show When the Stock Market Will Bounce Back

    When the two-year Treasury yield breaks below its 11-week moving average, yields will have made a top. A lot of the downside pressure on stocks will then lift, and the stock market should rally.

  • An Elon Musk superfan made the Forbes 400 list after snapping up Tesla stock during the pandemic

    With a net worth of $7.2 billion, Leo KoGuan outpaces hedge-fund billionaire George Soros and philanthropist Melinda French Gates.

  • How much money do I need to live entirely off dividends? Here is the lowest amount you can probably get away with

    Dividends can offer fat full-time income. But the math needs to work.

  • 10 Dividend Paying Stocks You Should Avoid According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 dividend paying stocks you should avoid according to Morgan Stanley’s quant screen. If you want to read about similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Dividend Paying Stocks You Should Avoid According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen. Morgan Stanley’s Sherry Paul: “It’s a Buying […]

  • How low the stock market could fall and what investors should do, according to experts

    A year of sharp declines for the stock market reversed over the summer, giving stocks a much-needed rebound. The S&P 500 on Monday closed at a lower point than it has on any other day of 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, fell officially into bear market territory, meaning it had dropped at least 20% from its most recent peak.

  • Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

    The Buffett indicator, which compares the total value of the stock market to the size of the economy, has retreated from over 210% but remains high.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down 48.3% to 74.7% That Billionaires Are Buying

    Shares of digital payments platform PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) soared in the early days of the pandemic, but they've tumbled around 71.8% from the high they reached in 2021. Smelling a bargain, Ray Dalio and the fund he manages, Bridgewater Associates, bought up more than 1.1 million shares of PayPal during the second quarter. Dalio is attracted to PayPal as a long-term holding because its ubiquitous payments platform has a strong competitive advantage that should endure.

  • 3 ARK Growth Stocks Down 60% to 80% That You Can Buy and Hold

    Today, I cover the top three high-growth stocks to buy now and hold for long-term growth investors. These are stocks that the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) holds. Let's hand-pick the best growth stocks to buy and hold that are down between 60%-80% from highs.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Trust as the Market Plunges

    These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.8% to 13.8%, are perfectly positioned to make patient investors richer.

  • As QUALCOMM Incorporated's (NASDAQ:QCOM)) market cap dropped by US$7.8b, insiders who sold US$2.0m worth of stock were able to offset their losses

    Insiders at QUALCOMM Incorporated ( NASDAQ:QCOM ) sold US$2.0m worth of stock at an average price of US$178 a share...

  • Prediction: These Will Be Some of the Best-Performing Stocks In 2023

    The technology sector has been crushed this year, but here's where to look for growth as we roll into 2023.

  • AT&T Is Looking Good After a Few Disastrous Years

    When AT&T updated its corporate strategy, it decided to sell off its entertainment properties, which was a smart move

  • Is AT&T's Dividend Worth the Risk?

    One side effect of rising interest rates is the recent slide in high-yielding dividend stocks. The market is pummeling some widely held names, causing their yields to climb. Here are the yields on a handful of widely held S&P 500 stocks as of the Sept.