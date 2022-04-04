What should I do if I’m getting evicted? Talk to the landlord? Get emergency help? Here are some tips

Carmen Rivera 54, displays some of the eviction notices she has received for her tiny apartment in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Facing eviction can be scary. USA TODAY has created a tip sheet to navigate the process.
After missing a rent payment, getting a notice of eviction can be really scary. The process can happen quickly. State laws in Alaska, Arizona and North Carolina allow eviction summonses to be served as little as two days prior to a hearing. In most cities across the nation, eviction takes about a month.

As soon as you get a notice from your landlord or their lawyer, the most important thing to do is seek legal help. There are more than 800 legal aid offices serving every county and territory in the United States, according to the Department of Justice.

In some cases, you have a right to an attorney. Right to counsel measures have been enacted in seven cities to date: Baltimore, Boulder, Colorado; Cleveland, Ohio; Newark, New Jersey; New York, Philadelphia and San Francisco. Last year, Washington became the first state to guarantee counsel for tenants in eviction cases.

Below are tips on how to navigate the eviction process.

If an eviction lawsuit has not been filed:

  • Talk to your landlord. See if you are able to come up with a payment plan. Make sure you send an email so you have written evidence of your request.

  • Get help with rental assistance or paying utilities. Congress approved billions of dollars in rental assistance funds. Find a program near you here.

  • Learn about local protections. In some jurisdictions, landlords are not allowed to evict tenants because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Check out requirements here.

If an eviction lawsuit has been filed against you:

  • Hire an attorney. This dashboard can help you find a nonprofit legal services provider in your area.

  • Learn the specifics. Call the court clerk and ask them questions about your case, such as: Do I need to file a written response with the court? How many days do I have to reply? Is there a court date?

  • Try to resolve the case. If you are able to get rental assistance to pay the amount you owe, you might be able to settle the case with your landlord and stay in your home.

If a court ruled you can be evicted:

  • Get help with moving costs. Emergency rental assistance funds can be used to pay the security deposit for a new home and moving costs. Find a program near you here.

  • Find out about tenant screening laws. Eviction filings stay on your record and can make it hard to find a new place. It's important to know your rights. In Washington state, for example, you can make a written request to the court to stop screening agencies from showing a prior eviction.

With information from the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

