‘I’m going to die!’ Man shot by captors pleads for help on Arizona doorbell video

An Arizona homeowner awoke early Sunday to find a man screaming that he’d been shot and pleading for help at his front door in a chaotic scene caught on doorbell video, ABC News says.

“Just call 911! I’ve been shot, I swear to God,” says the man, the video shows. “I’m going to die,” he later shouts.

The man, visiting Phoenix for the Fiesta Bowl, told police he had been sleeping in his Jeep after an argument with his girlfriend, NBC News reported.

Three men armed with a pistol woke the 32-year-old from San Diego and took him captive, forcing him to withdraw hundreds of dollars from ATM machines as they drove him around town in his own Jeep, KNXV reported.

The masked assailants let the man go in a field in Peoria, a suburb of Phoenix, then fired six to eight shots at him as he ran away, ABC News reported. One bullet hit him in the back.

He ran to nearby homes to seek help about 5 a.m., KNXV reported.

“We heard pounding on our front door, and then after that, the gentleman ran,” said resident Scott Sanders, according to the station.

At the next home, a Ring doorbell video captured him pleading for help, NBC News reported.

VIDEO

Wearing an Ohio State jacket, the man says he’s been shot and asks the resident to call 911, but the suspicious homeowner at first tells him to “go away,” KNXV reported. The resident, a firefighter, eventually called 911 as the man waited outside.

Police later chased down the man’s Jeep and arrested three teenagers, including 18-year-old Roderick Smith, and a 16- and 17-year-old, NBC News reported. Smith faces charges including armed robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft, fraud and kidnapping.

The Fiesta Bowl fan was hospitalized and underwent surgery for a gunshot wound, ABC News reported.