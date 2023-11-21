‘I’m going to dump her’: Kissimmee police officers resigned while facing firing for excessive force

Two Kissimmee police officers resigned last month as they faced termination after an internal investigation determined they used excessive force while arresting a woman earlier this year, including dumping her from a wheelchair.

The investigation of officers Darrius Benjamin and Manuel Pepin stemmed from an early morning May 2 incident in front of a store on North Main Street. Encountering a woman who was alternately defiant and incoherent, the officers sought to control her and then subdue her, ultimately committing what investigators determined to be 11 separate instances of improper procedure during the arrest and later at a hospital where the woman was taken.

While terminations for misconduct are rare in many police departments, this isn’t the first time in recent years that a Kissimmee police administrators have pushed for such discipline. Officer Plenio Massiah was terminated in March after he was charged with grand theft for allegedly billing the agency $7,000 for off-duty assignments he never performed. And in a 2019 investigation referenced in the probe into Benjamin and Pepin, Sgt. Anthony Amada resigned before he could be disciplined for ordering Massiah to push a teen suspect from a roof during a chase. Massiah received an 8-hour suspension for that incident.

The most recent incident rapidly became violent. Officers struggled to handcuff the woman after she allegedly hit one of them, and at one point Pepin threatened to “break one of your fingers” if she continued to resist, body camera and internal records reviewed by the Orlando Sentinel showed. Shortly afterward, she was taken to the ground after police said she again tried attacking an officer, at which point Benjamin punched her five times in the back, blows that investigators said “were not warranted.”

Video also showed Pepin in two instances grabbing the woman from the back of the neck and threatening to hurt her if she continued to resist, once during the arrest and later at a nearby hospital, where she was restrained and placed in a wheelchair. Investigators said the woman was not resisting at the hospital, and reported that Pepin described the move as an “intimidation tactic.”

Some of the video footage released by the Kissimmee Police Department was blacked out, concealing the interactions inside the hospital the agency said are part of an ongoing investigation. The woman, whom the Sentinel isn’t naming, is facing charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and is awaiting trial at the Osceola County Jail.

But according to internal case files, the threats against her continued in the medical facility, with Pepin saying he would “drag you on the floor if you keep playing with me” after she freed her leg from a restraint. Benjamin, who pushed her wheelchair into an examination room, grew frustrated as she sought to use her free leg “as a brake to prevent the wheelchair from moving.”

“I’m going to dump her,” Benjamin said. Pepin replied, “I’m going to [expletive] throw her on the ground if she [expletive] keeps playing with me.”

Eight seconds later, Benjamin then dumped the wheelchair and the woman to the floor, investigators said, and the redacted footage appeared to show Pepin grabbing her by the throat before releasing her and placing her on a stretcher. She was taken to jail after being cleared by hospital staff.

In their report, investigators noted five instances of excessive force by Pepin and counted six for Benjamin. Memos written by Lt. Erika Castellucci said the woman’s treatment by both officers “showed a blatant disregard for the suspect’s well being and sacrificed dignity during [their] encounter with her.”

While investigators recommended the officers be fired, KPD spokesperson James Napier said they resigned from their positions. Benjamin and Pepin had been working for the agency since October 2017 and March 2021, respectively.

“The Department does not have anything else to add,” Napier said to a request for comment.

In a memo written by Pepin dated Sept. 8 aimed at providing “greater context to my actions,” he wrote the threat to break the woman’s fingers was in response to her digging at his fingers as he tried handcuffing her. He said he made the threat because she could’ve hurt him “with a slight rotation of her wrist and holding my fingers.” Castellucci said his comments to the woman “served no purpose and clearly did not help the situation.”

“The statement is for effect, and I never intended to follow through with this, nor is there any evidence that I did attempt to break her fingers,” Pepin wrote. “This is the directive that is shown and instilled in our training to provide verbal commands first and then use other methods to gain compliance from the subject. … This was not just a tactic to get her attention and to comply but to get her to stop what she was doing with my hand.”

Records indicate Benjamin declined to respond to the decision to fire him.