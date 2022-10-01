‘I’m going to kill you’: Man strangles ex-wife, hits her with hammer, police say

A man was arrested for showing up at a house unannounced, among other assault charges.

On Sep. 28, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a house on Meadow Ridge Trail, off East Raines Road.

The caller told police that her ex-husband, Billy James, showed up unannounced.

The woman asked James to leave several times but he refused, police said.

The woman ran inside her home and James chased after her.

During the chase, James strangled her by the neck with both hands and said “I’m going to kill you,” according to an affidavit.

James pulled out a handgun and pulled the trigger, but it didn’t fire.

The woman ran to the bedroom to call the police, and James still followed, this time armed with a hammer.

James hit her with the hammer on her back, by her left shoulder, court documents showed.

The man fled the scene on foot, before being arrested by police.

Billy James has been charged with criminal attempt first-degree murder, aggravated stalking, violation of bond conditions, violation of bond conditions contempt of court.

James has a court date on Oct. 3.

Court documents showed that James has been previously arrested on Jun. 16 and Jun. 21, with a restraining order filed.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: