‘I’m going to pop you’: Bond increased for passenger accused of shooting CATS bus driver

A passenger appeared in court Wednesday after being charged with shooting a CATS bus driver last week.

The Charlotte Area Transit System said last Thursday a passenger started a verbal argument with the bus driver. Then the passenger pulled out a gun, and the bus driver also pulled out a gun, and they both shot at each other.

In court, details emerged about what occurred.

Reports said the passenger attempted to ride the city bus but did not pay. This led to an argument between the bus driver and the passenger.

The passenger then asked the driver to drop him off near a McDonald’s. When the bus driver said he could not do that, the passenger replied, “I’m going to pop you...I dare you to touch me.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Passenger charged after shooting CATS bus driver, police say

The passenger then showed a gun to the bus driver causing the driver to pull out his own gun. The driver fired first, striking the passenger. The passenger then shot back, according to reports.

The passenger, who was seen on surveillance, ran off after being shot in the stomach.

In court, the judge said an incident like this has occurred before and was taken aback that the bus driver was in possession of a firearm. He followed up with, “The driver has a right to defend himself.”

The passenger has been identified as 22-year-old Omarri Shariff Tobias. He’s facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries, communicating threats, and carrying a concealed firearm.

His secured bond was increased from $100,000 to $250,000. He is still in custody as of Wednesday.

VIDEO: Security remains an issue on CATS buses after shootout between driver, passenger, attorney says



