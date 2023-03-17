‘I’m gonna kill everyone.’ Macon man arrested for alleged threats, arson at local hospital

Police arrested a Macon man Wednesday after he allegedly started a fire, smeared blood on windows and threatened to kill employees at a local hospital, according to an arrest report.

Gary Lee Deshazier, 48, was charged with third-degree arson, terroristic threats and acts and reckless conduct when he allegedly set pine straw on fire and threatened to kill employees at Piedmont North Hospital near Vineville Avenue in Macon, according to an incident report from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Deshazier was treated at the hospital Tuesday, the report said. Doctors discharged him late that night but Deshazier wanted to see a case manager at the hospital, so employees allowed him to sleep in the waiting area Tuesday night.

Deshazier woke up at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning “agitated,” an emergency room employee told a sheriff’s deputy, banging on the door of a treatment area. “Let me in, I’m gonna kill you,” Deshazier said, according to the report. “I’m gonna kill everybody.”

Deshazier then allegedly started cutting himself with a razor, smearing his blood across the glass window of the treatment area before he kicked a vending machine several times.

When he finally left the building, Deshazier used his cigarette lighter to set some pine straw on fire outside the waiting room doors, according to the incident report. The smoke from the small blaze filled the hospital waiting room before employees extinguished the flames.

Employees called 911 at about 6:20 a.m. and sheriff’s deputies found Deshazier walking down Charter Boulevard, just east of the hospital. He was taken to jail without incident.

Deshazier was on parole and had been convicted of multiple crimes prior to Wednesday’s incident, including terroristic threats and acts in 2021, court records show.