‘I’m gonna shoot you — and yes, I have a gun’: Queens substitute teacher busted for threatening middle school class, sources say

NEW YORK — A frustrated Queens substitute teacher Wednesday threatened to shoot a classroom of middle schoolers, then voluntarily confessed what he’d said to school officials, police sources said.

Alejandro Rocha, 52, was teaching an art class at Intermediate School 5, the Walter Crowley School, in Maspeth, when he blew his top, sources said.

“If you won’t do as you’re told, I’m gonna shoot you — and yes, I have a gun,” he told the nine kids, all ages 11 or 12, sources said.

None of the children made a complaint about his threat, sources said.

Instead, Rocha told on himself.

He volunteered what he said to a supervisor, said it was a bad joke and that he was sorry, sources said.

The apology landed him in cuffs. Police charged him Wednesday night with making a terrorist threat.

Rocha, who lives in Sunnyside, was awaiting arraignment in Queens Criminal Court.

