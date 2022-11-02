‘I’m hit dude:’ Body camera video captures moment Jacksonville officer was shot in October

Newly-released body-worn camera video from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shows officers chasing a suspect last month before they say they were ambushed.

The video is from October 2. It shows a JSO officer responding to a burglary call on Hatchling Court.

The burglary suspect they were chasing eventually got away.

Police say before ending his life, the suspect jumped into the St. Johns River.

In the dramatic video, you can hear multiple gunshots between the suspect and the officers before one of them realized he had been hit.

“I’m hit dude,” the officer can be heard saying.

JSO later identified the suspect as 37-year-old Charlie Brown.

The officer who was shot was taken to a hospital but was later released.

