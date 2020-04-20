M/I Homes Announces Change From Physical Location to Virtual-Only 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders







COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE: MHO) announced today that, due to the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and to support the health and well-being of its shareholders, stakeholders, employees and community, the Company has changed the location of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting"). The Annual Meeting will be held solely by remote communication in a virtual-only format. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. The previously announced date and time of the Annual Meeting have not changed.

Meeting Date: Monday, May 11, 2020

Meeting Time: 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time)

Meeting Access: www.meetingcenter.io/272509384

The virtual-only Annual Meeting will be accessible at www.meetingcenter.io/272509384. Shareholders as of the close of business on the record date of March 16, 2020 and street name shareholders who hold a valid legal proxy issued by their broker, bank or other nominee may vote their common shares and submit questions during the virtual-only Annual Meeting by joining as a shareholder, entering their control number and the password (MHO2020), and following the instructions available on the meeting website. Shareholders can find or obtain their control number as follows:

Shareholders of Record . For registered shareholders ( i.e , shareholders whose common shares are registered directly in their name with our transfer agent, Computershare), their control number can be found on the proxy card, notice or email previously distributed to such shareholders.





. For registered shareholders ( , shareholders whose common shares are registered directly in their name with our transfer agent, Computershare), their control number can be found on the proxy card, notice or email previously distributed to such shareholders. Beneficial Owners of Shares in Street Name. For street name shareholders who hold their common shares through an intermediary, such as a broker, bank or other nominee, such shareholders must obtain a control number in advance to vote during the Annual Meeting. To obtain a control number, such shareholders must submit proof of their legal proxy issued by their broker, bank or other nominee by sending a copy of their legal proxy, along with their name and email address, to Computershare via email at legalproxy@computershare.com. Requests for a control number must be labeled as "Legal Proxy" and must be received by Computershare no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Daylight Time , on May 5, 2020 . Street name shareholders who timely submit proof of their legal proxy will receive a confirmation email from Computershare that includes their control number.

Shareholders who do not wish to login with a control number may join the virtual-only Annual Meeting as a guest but will not have the option to vote their common shares at the meeting or submit questions.

For additional information regarding how shareholders may access, vote and participate in the virtual-only Annual Meeting, please refer to the Company's supplemental proxy materials filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading builders of single-family homes, having sold over 118,200 homes. The Company's homes are marketed and sold primarily under the trade names M/I Homes and Showcase Collection (exclusively by M/I Homes), and also currently are sold under the name Hans Hagen Homes in the Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota market. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; and Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "envisions," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, factors relating to the economic environment (including the impact of COVID-19), interest rates, availability of resources, competition, market concentration, land development activities, integration of acquisitions, construction defects, product liability and warranty claims and various governmental rules and regulations, as more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time. We undertake no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or presentations should be consulted.

