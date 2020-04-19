What Is M/I Homes's (NYSE:MHO) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 42% in the last month alone, although it is still down 59% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 36% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Check out our latest analysis for M/I Homes

Does M/I Homes Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

M/I Homes's P/E of 4.02 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see M/I Homes has a lower P/E than the average (8.4) in the consumer durables industry classification.

NYSE:MHO Price Estimation Relative to Market April 19th 2020 More

This suggests that market participants think M/I Homes will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with M/I Homes, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

M/I Homes increased earnings per share by an impressive 20% over the last twelve months. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 20%. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does M/I Homes's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt totals a substantial 142% of M/I Homes's market cap. This is a relatively high level of debt, so the stock probably deserves a relatively low P/E ratio. Keep that in mind when comparing it to other companies.

The Bottom Line On M/I Homes's P/E Ratio

M/I Homes's P/E is 4.0 which is below average (13.6) in the US market. While the EPS growth last year was strong, the significant debt levels reduce the number of options available to management. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about M/I Homes's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 2.8 to 4.0 over the last month. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.