‘I’m honored and humbled.’ Central Unified board selects new district superintendent

Central Unified School District has named its assistant superintendent Ketti Davis, who has served as acting superintendent for nearly a year, to the permanent position.

Davis has served as acting superintendent since June.

The board unanimously voted for Davis on Tuesday during its closed session after a 15-person panel that included seven staff, students, parents, and community members who interviewed the superintendent candidates on May 6-7.

“I’m honored and humbled to be given this post and to be named superintendent of Central,” Davis said.

“About 30 years ago, I sat next to a teacher at Fresno State who told me I should go apply for a job. I found a classroom at Madison Elementary, and that’s where I started my career, so it’s incredible to be sitting here.”

During her time there, she immersed herself in the Central community and taught many students, some of whom are now educators in the district, the school system said in a media release about her appointment. She has supported student learning not only in the classroom as a teacher but as an instructional coach, technology trainer, administrator of assessment and technology and principal, the district said.

Ketti Davis was appointed superintendent of the Central Unified School District in Fresno on Tuesday. Davis has been acting superintendent since last year.

Her role as superintendent starts immediately with a $215,000-plus salary, $600 monthly car allowance, and health and welfare benefits like other district management, district officials said Tuesday night.

The board announced the appointment within minutes of coming out of the closed session, with some audience members cheering.

Dozens applied for the position, which was posted from Jan. 31 to April 5. None of their names were released to the public.

“I am aware of the seriousness and expectations of this job to work alongside the board and the community on behalf of and to support the success of all of our students,” Davis said. “I look forward to collaborating on this.”

Jack Kelejian and Steve McClain will continue in their roles as assistant superintendent of human resources and assistant superintendent/chief business officer, respectively, for four-year terms from July 1 until June 30, 2025. Their benefits include a $180,000-plus salary, $400 vehicle allowance and health benefits.

Before Davis began serving as acting superintendent, she was the assistant superintendent of Ed Services. Board Trustee Yesenia Carrillo requested that the board review that position’s job description ahead of hiring a replacement for the role.

The board’s decision was a vote for consistency, a staff member said.

Central East High School student Emily Monroe served on the panel that interviewed Davis and thanked the board for making “the right choice.”

“I’m very grateful, on behalf of students,” she said, “because I think Ketti Davis is the right person to lead Central Unified in the future.”

The Ed Lab’s Julianna Morano contributed to this story.

