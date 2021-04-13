‘I’m hopeful’: Jerome Foster, the 18-year-old helping to craft US climate policy

Oliver Milman
·7 min read

If a week is a long time in politics, the past year has been an eternity for Jerome Foster. In the opening stanza of 2020, the 18-year-old was holding forlorn weekly protests outside the White House calling for action on the climate crisis. Now, he has been ushered into the seat of American power to help craft climate policy.

In a sign of the growing political clout of the youth climate movement that has blossomed around the world in recent years, Foster has been included among a group of advisers to Joe Biden who will inform the US president on issues related to environmental justice, where low-income communities and people of color face the greatest fallout from climate change and pollution.

“I didn’t expect this to happen so soon, it was like, ‘Wow, this is crazy,’” said Foster, who posted a tweet summing up the dramatic upgrade in his influence.

Foster added: “I’m the only person under 40 on the whole panel, so when I got there I was like, ‘Am I supposed to be here?’ But it was their intention to bring in the youth perspective on climate change. I was a bit startled at first but now I’m getting used to it.”

It’s a remarkable personal journey for the teenager, a student of computer science in New York City who in early 2019 started solo protests in front of a White House occupied by Donald Trump, a president who routinely mocked climate science and dismantled dozens of regulations aimed at reducing planet-heating emissions.

Every Friday for 58 weeks in a row, Foster would stand near the perimeter of the White House in Lafayette Square brandishing a placard that read “School strike for climate”, an invocation of the global school strike movement sparked by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Foster said Thunberg, who joined him for a protest when she visited the US two years ago, has “changed the entire conversation” about climate change.

For the first month or so it was a lonely experience beyond the encouragement of the odd sympathetic European tourist, before Foster was joined by an unlikely ally.

“The second person to join me was a Trump supporter. It was wild because he was just walking past yelling and cursing at me that it was all a hoax,” Foster said. The two started talking and the older man, who used a walking frame, acknowledged he was concerned about plastic pollution in the nearby Chesapeake Bay.

“He didn’t understand CO2 because he couldn’t see it himself, but he understood how plastic pollution was a major impact on the climate crisis,” Foster said. “He actually joined me, but only for 10 minutes. He felt embarrassed because his Trump friends there were mad at him, yelling at him that he’d joined the dark side.”

Foster is not quite as starry-eyed over a great bipartisan coming together on the climate crisis as he once was, however. From the age of five, he was watching nature documentaries, becoming increasingly alarmed over environmental destruction, a concern that his parents, civil rights organizers who helped the Million Man March on Washington in 1995, helped channel.

“A sort of fire was lit inside of me,” Foster said. “My parents always told me that you can’t just sit there and mope or be angry, no-one is going to care. You have to actually do something.”

10/16/95 The Million Man March. (Photo by Bill O&#x002019;Leary/The The Washington Post via Getty Images)
The Million Man March in 1995. Photograph: Bill O’Leary/Getty Images

It wasn’t until Trump’s election in 2016, however, that Foster’s concerns were sharpened and became more political. “I was in middle school when he elected and now I’m in my first year in college, so my entire high school was defined by Trump,” he said. “I didn’t pay attention to the 2016 election, I wasn’t political at all. And then after the election I understood the power and impact in electing one incredibly bad person to office. I was like ‘wow, this is really setting us back.’”

Foster took to Capitol Hill, completing internships with John Lewis, the late Congressman and civil rights titan, and the Citizens Climate Lobby, a group devoted to developing a sort of bipartisan union between Republicans and Democrats over climate change. But after seeing several climate measures gummed up in a Congress where many Republicans denied basic scientific tenets and some Democrats were wary of pushing the issue, Foster became frustrated.

“I just tried to reach out to anyone who would help bridge the gap, I was wearing 10,000 hats at the same time,” he said. “That has totally changed now. It’s not about bipartisanship anymore because bipartisanship is not functional at this level. Every time you seek bipartisanship, Republicans are still on that talking point that climate change isn’t real.

“I thought ‘I’m done convincing people. We’re just going to work around you.’ We don’t have time to be slowed down by people that don’t understand and don’t acknowledge the science. It’s far beyond that. You got 50 years to read the papers. You had 50 years to understand this crisis and you still are doing nothing. So we’re done spoon feeding you. We’re moving on, next step, next phase.”

Foster has since thrown himself into a dazzling array of climate initiatives, founding the youth voting and advocacy organization OneMillionOfUs, an immersive technology company called TAU VR that built a virtual reality environ around climate change and Climate Reporter, an international youth-led news outlet on the climate crisis. He has marched and campaigned and given speeches, most notably to the United Nations.

Through this, Foster has banded together with other young people both horrified and incandescent that their futures are being plunged into fiery uncertainty by the actions of their parents’ and grandparents’ generations. While the youth climate movement has inspired, and perhaps shamed, many older people, Foster hopes the activism will be redundant before too long.

“I talk to other activists and every single person has something they did before activism and something they want to do after it,” he said. “They want to go back to doing what they love to do, to have a career, to be young persons again. No-one wants to sit here and beg politicians to do the things that they were hired to do. In 10 years’ time I don’t want to still be fighting about clean air and clean water. That’s a complete and utter waste of a lifetime, to fight for bare bones things.”

Recently, Foster sat through the first meeting of the White House environmental justice body, a five-hour affair that took place over Zoom was was hailed by US vice president Kamala Harris, one of the attendees, as an “historic moment.”

Even in this setting of established activists, Foster said there was one person who questioned why young people should be put front and centre of this work, a quibble he responded to with an email after the meeting. The group is now working on the language of an executive order on environmental justice that Biden aims to sign by May.

Robert Bullard, a foundational environmental justice campaigner and fellow White House advisor, said he met Foster in 2019 and was “super impressed” with him. The White House “needs this intergenerational voice and energy pushing for transformative change,” Bullard said.

Foster said he has been “pleasantly surprised” by Biden, who has signed a flurry of executive actions to tackle the climate crisis. The president, Foster said, is receptive to climate science that’s presented to him and to the voices of young activists. But a huge challenge still lies ahead if the US, and the wider world, is to avoid calamitous heatwaves, flooding and other climate-driven disasters.

“It’s still a daunting task, the task of stopping the climate crisis is still no easier,” said Foster. “But I’m a lot more optimistic now. Yeah, I’m hopeful.”

Recommended Stories

  • CEOs plot next moves against restrictive voting laws after historic Zoom summit

    Top CEOs plan to get dramatically tougher on state legislators over proposed new restrictions on voting.Driving the news: After a weekend Zoom summit, the CEOs are threatening to withhold campaign contributions — and to punish states by yanking investments in factories, stadiums and other lucrative projects.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe call included a long list of business luminaries, including James Murdoch, Ken Chenault, Ken Frazier, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, Levi Strauss CEO Chip Bergh, Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, and executives of Delta, United and American Airlines.Why it matters: After a slow response to Georgia's new limits, corporate America is suddenly makes voting access a foremost issue — and is going beyond words with sweeping economic threats. Saturday's historic Zoom summit was organized by Professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld of Yale School of Management, who told me the execs "fortified each other": "There was no sense of fear."The call included 90 business leaders, plus 30 other experts and aides.A post-summit statement said: "CEOs who participated in a live poll indicated they will re-evaluate donations to candidates supporting bills that restrict voting rights and many would reconsider investments in states which act upon such proposals."Go deeper: CEOs are the new lawmakersLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Tom Cruise was told to stop smiling so much while doing stunts in movies

    Tom Cruise stunts have included climbing the Burj Khalifa, hanging off of the side of a plane, and breaking his ankle while jumping across buildings.

  • Would You Kiss Pope Francis’ Ring During a Pandemic? These People Did.

    Catholic Sat TVROME—In what looks exactly like a pre-pandemic video, Pope Francis held a meet-and-greet after a mass with refugees and clergy to celebrate Divine Mercy Sunday. The video, which was posted to social media Monday, shows a maskless pontiff standing far closer to other maskless clergy than COVID-19 rules allow. A steady line of worshipers pass in front of him, complete with ring-kissing, hand-shaking, and maskless selfies, despite Italy staggering through a third wave of the pandemic.It is wonderful seeing these people; prisoners, nurses, nuns, refugees, greeting Pope Francis after Mass this morning. A sight for sore eyes pic.twitter.com/3b8OIbWAhE— Catholic Sat (@CatholicSat) April 11, 2021 Vatican expert Robert Mickens pointed out the obvious message it sent. “It’s tiring to have to keep pointing out that this is totally irresponsible behavior, that it’s hypocritical and sets a very bad example,” he wrote on Twitter. “Pontifex is not beyond criticism. But most in the media are not even reporting this.”Francis, who has been vaccinated along with all employees of the Holy See, has seemingly shrugged off guidelines that he should still wear a mask if he cannot stay socially distanced. The video clearly shows no one in his entourage wearing a mask, and those who are masked up in the receiving line lowered their masks to kiss his ring—which was not sanitized between mouths.Italy has surpassed 114,000 deaths since last March, when it largely paved the pandemic path for the rest of the world outside China. Rome is under “orange zone” restrictions due to a high number of cases and pressure on local emergency rooms, yet the Vatican seems to be largely unaware—or unconcerned—that gatherings such as those caught on tape are punishable by large fines. Francis, whose ill-advised trip to Iraq last month was followed by record numbers of cases in that country, has often complained about being pent up at the Vatican during Italy’s draconian lockdown restrictions. When asked on the flight to Rome from Iraq about whether he was worried about the huge gathering of people who came out to see him, he said he would leave it “in God’s hands” to take care of them.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • NBA fines Kings’ De’Aaron Fox $20,000 for criticizing officials following loss to Jazz

    The NBA fined Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox $20,000 for his profanity-laced tirade toward officials following Saturday’s loss to the Jazz.

  • Why America has a problem with vaccine passports

    Yellow fever, slavery and distrust of government all contributed to resistance to official checks.

  • Biden meets with bipartisan group on $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, saying he's open to negotiate

    Biden insisted the meeting with both Republican and Democratic lawmakers wasn't just "window dressing" and that he's willing to talk size and scope.

  • Hornets get some rare good injury news with P.J. Washington’s status

    The Hornets are already down two starters due to injury, but it looks like that number won’t increase to three for Tuesday’s game vs. the LA Lakers.

  • Trump predicts that the GOP will retake Congress in 2022 and the White House in 2024

    Trump did not say if he would be a presidential candidate in 2024, but teased a possible run, according to an attendee who spoke with CBS News.

  • A former Kansas City Chiefs coach was charged with a felony DWI after a car crash that left a child with a brain injury

    Britt Reid, son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was driving over the speed limit before the crash and had a blood alcohol concentration of .113.

  • John Boehner on His New Book, the Rise of Donald Trump and the Future of the GOP

    Former House Speaker John Boehner speaks at a ceremony to unveil a portrait in his honor at the U.S. Capitol on November 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. John Boehner left office months before the biggest political story of the decade played out: Donald Trump won the Republican presidential nomination, became President, and redefined the Republican Party. Boehner, who announced his resignation in 2015 with such relief that he sang zip-a-dee-doo-dah, watched Trump’s rise from afar, apparently glad to be out of the political fray.

  • Fukushima: Japan approves releasing wastewater into ocean

    Most experts say it's a normal and safe practice but environmentalists and locals are not happy.

  • Will Smith pulls production of movie ‘Emancipation’ from Georgia over voting law row

    ‘We cannot in good conscience provide economic support to a government that enacts regressive voting laws’

  • OnPolitics: The battle for the GOP's soul

    The GOP continues to struggle to maintain party unity after former President Donald Trump's election loss.

  • Prince William paid tribute to his 'extraordinary' grandfather Prince Philip, saying his life was 'defined by service'

    Prince William's statement on Prince Philip's death was published on the Royal Family's website on Monday.

  • Tucker Carlson is repeatedly using his platform to downplay white supremacy and violence, critics say

    Experts say Carlson's bid to portray white nationalism as part of a liberal plot feeds the prejudices of his fans and gives the GOP an easy ride.

  • NHL trade deadline tracker: Panthers land former No. 4 overall pick, hang on to Driedger

    Deadline day is here and it’s shaping up to be one of the most exciting ever for the Florida Panthers.

  • Kansas City activists organize Plaza protest after police killing of Daunte Wright

    Daunte Wright, 20, was killed during a traffic stop in suburban Minneapolis on Sunday.

  • Kid Cudi wore a floral spaghetti-strap dress for 'SNL' musical performance in tribute to Kurt Cobain

    Kid Cudi also donned a green cardigan that resembled the one Kurt Cobain wore during Nirvana's iconic 1993 MTV Unplugged concert.

  • Britt Reid: Ex-Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach charged over crash that left 5-year-old with brain injury

    Britt Reid, the former assistant coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, has been charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) over the crash that put a 5-year-old girl in a coma and left her with traumatic brain injury. Mr Reid was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.113, over the legal limit of 0.08, at the time of the 4 February crash, according to the Jackson County prosecutors office. In announcing the charges, prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Mr Reid “acted with criminal negligence by driving at an excessive rate of speed”.

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: Nomadland and Promising Young Woman win big

    The drama wins four prizes including best film, while Promising Young Woman wins best British film.