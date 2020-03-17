I'm an Italian mom under coronavirus lockdown. Here's what I wish I had done differently before things got bad.

Italy has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak that's rapidly spreading worldwide.

The country is on lockdown, its 60 million citizens have been instructed to remain indoors, and all public gatherings have been canceled.

Katherine Wilson, a mother of two who lives in Rome, said she wished that she and other Italians had listened to warnings about the coronavirus. She warned Americans not to make "similar misguided choices."

In Italy right now, we are experiencing a complete and total national lockdown — something that might happen in the US in the near future.

The virus has ravaged our country. Hospitals in the north are on the verge of collapse. Intensive-care units are full of people who are elderly, but also people who are 40 and 50. The streets are empty, and restaurants are closed. You have to have an authorization paper to walk your dog.

Only 10 days ago in Rome, this wasn't the case. The government had closed schools and most sporting facilities, but nothing else. Our teenagers were socializing in the evening with their friends. Kids had time on their hands and were healthy and well rested. Did we, as parents, really want them at home on their screens, where they'd been all day?

"What are you going to do?" mothers often texted each other. "Are you letting him go?"

Our teens were going stir-crazy at home. Their friends were going out, and the government hadn't told us to restrict their activities. So, reasoning that this was a disease that didn't strike teenagers, we told them to wash their hands and unleashed them onto the sidewalks and piazzas, into other people's cars and homes.

Nearly two weeks later, I realize that this was a mistake. But this wasn't the only one that contributed to Italy's demise amid the coronavirus outbreak. To help prevent my American friends from making similar misguided choices, I've compiled a list of do's and don'ts for families in the US — a list I wish I'd had only a couple of weeks ago.

Do keep your children home

The only thing that could have prevented — or mitigated — this tragedy in Italy is social distancing.

I'm not talking about a high-five instead of a handshake, or grandchildren not hugging their grandparents. I'm talking about not being close to another human being who is not your immediate family. This is the only available and effective measure to help slow the transmission of the disease.

Don't pay attention to what other parents are doing

When your teen complains that other parents are letting their kids go out and party, your reply should be something along the lines of "Where are my Beats?" Tune them out.

If in a few weeks reality reflects that you were too conservative, then hallelujah.