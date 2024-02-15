M&J constructing facility to build more parts for ULA's Vulcan Centaur

Feb. 15—M&J Precision Machining and Fabrication is building a new facility in Decatur to make parts for United Launch Alliance's Vulcan Centaur rocket and had a substantial role in the Vulcan's first certification launch Jan. 8.

"The launch that happened a little over a month ago, we probably had 4,000 parts on that (Decatur-built Vulcan Centaur rocket) that went into space. Probably 400 part numbers," M&J Chief Executive Officer Carlton Guyse said Tuesday. "So, I felt like we were a heavy part of that launch."

Guyse said it is common for M&J, working under VTL Properties LLC, to be in emergency mode with United Launch Alliance.

"You don't get this done, the rocket doesn't get built or the launch gets delayed," he said. "We are the guys they are calling to build parts, to make changes when they find a problem, even as far as shops calling and saying, 'Hey, we have a problem.' They send them to us, and we fix them and turn that around quick."

M&J has spent the last five years, Guyse said, working side by side with ULA in the development phase.

"We're not developing it, but we're there to build what they think they need," he said. "We're step for step with them."

Guyse said a few years ago ULA's goal was to get eight rockets out of their facility in a year.

"Now the goal is 25 launches per year," he said. "We're playing a pretty vital role in revving up to that kind of launch (capability)."

ULA will have a second test flight of its Vulcan Centaur as early as April, this one slated to carry the Sierra Space Dream Chaser. In the second half of this year, if certified after the first two launches, ULA plans to have four launches of the Vulcan Centaur with Department of Defense payloads.

M&J is also working with and planning to work with other companies such as Blue Origin and Northrop Grumman, Guyse said.

"What we're building is going on rockets or into military items, satellites that are going into space," he said. "We're building parts that are contributing to the protection of the country."

In 2022, Precision Commercial Properties LLC received an abatement to construct a building on Beltline Road in Decatur with about a $4 million capital investment, said Industrial Development Board (IDB) attorney Barney Lovelace. Precision has evolved into VTL Properties, with more owners. The original Precision abatement was transferred to VTL by the IDB on Tuesday with an increased abatement.

VTL's 10-year abatement of non-educational real property taxes will total $224,000 over 10 years. VTL's capital investment increased by $1.47 million to $5.52 million and is for construction and purchasing land. About $134,000 in Alabama sales and use taxes will be abated during construction.

"They're going to build one new building on the McEntire Lane site ... and there's an existing building there that they're going to make some renovations to," Lovelace said.

Guyse said the building they were originally planning to construct on their Beltline Road site was going to be 80-by-100 feet and 40 feet tall. The building they are going to construct now will be 85-by-150 feet and 49 feet tall.

"We didn't know exactly what the final machine was going to be," Guyse said. "Once we had the final drawings and design then we had to expand and raise the height and move the location to actually hold it."

Lovelace said the larger building will be capable of creating bigger parts.

"This building that's being built is going to have CNC (computer numerical control) machines that are going to be 28 feet tall that will be able to do parts that are up to 18 feet in diameter," Lovelace said. "They will be building, amongst other things, the structural rings that go on the Vulcan rocket."

During construction, Morgan County, Decatur and Hartselle school systems will benefit from an estimated $33,500 in construction-related sales and use taxes. Over 10 years the state, Morgan County Schools and Decatur City Schools about $276,000 in educational real property taxes. — Greenpoint

Also at Tuesday's IDB meeting, Greenpoint AG Holdings, which makes and sells fertilizer, was given a tax abatement for an expansion of its Decatur plant located at 800 Market Street N.E. Decatur also houses Greenpoint's headquarters.

"They're going to consolidate all of their fertilizer, blending and bagging operations here in Decatur," he said. "It now comes in on a conveyor belt to what they call their fertilizer house. This project will involve a new conveyor belt to another existing building."

Ritesh Seal, Greenpoint director of operations and supply chain, said with the changes they can at least quadruple their volume. He said it is a six- to eight-month project and the upgrades are slated to be completed by December.

The plant currently has about 95 employees. With the expansion they plan to hire five new employees within three years and will be able to retain six other employees.

The abatement on non-educational personal property taxes otherwise payable to the state, Decatur and Morgan County will total an estimated $176,000 over 10 years. Their capital investment is $6.25 million, primarily in equipment but some in renovations to the building, Lovelace said.

Lovelace said the project will generate about $217,000 in personal property school taxes over 10 years for Alabama, Morgan County, Hartselle and Decatur school systems. During the construction period, Sales and use taxes will generate about $20,375 for the Morgan County, Hartselle and Decatur school systems.

—erica.smith@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2460.